Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) announces Common Entrance Examination ‘CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB’ to take place on May 13, 2018

Kolkata, April 18, 2018: Post an overwhelming response from aspiring students for the last 4-years,

the Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes, – a registered body under WB Society Registration Act 1961 – popularly known as ‘AMPAI’, today announced that Common Entrance Examination “CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB” will be conducted for the 5th consecutive year on May 13th,2018 under the supervision of Dept. of Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal. This offline examination, equivalent to West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018, will be conducted for admission to 4-years B.Tech and B.Pharm courses as per government order issued by Dept. of

Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal vide order no 243-EDN(T)/10M/13/15.

Commenting on the announcement of the entrance examination, Sardar Sohan Singh, Secretary –

AMPAI said, “Since its inception in 2010, the aim of AMPAI has been facilitating opportunities in the

field of higher education in the areas of engineering and pharmacy to meritorious students across the

country. I wish best of luck to all candidates undertaking CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB examination this

year.”

The common entrance examination presents yet another excellent opportunity for the students

aspiring for higher degrees in B.Tech and B.Pharm courses, to secure admission in the top ranking

engineering colleges of West Bengal. This year CEE-AMPAI examination will be held at 21 centres

spread across the length and breadth of the country including West Bengal, Bihar , Jharkhand,

Assam, Tripura & Uttar Pradesh.

CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB will allow students to get admitted in various streams under B.Tech and

B.Pharm in the following top ranking engineering colleges of West Bengal –

1. JIS College of Engineering, Kalyani, W.B (www.jiscollege.ac.in)

2. Narula Institute of Technology, Kolkata (www.nit.ac.in)

3. Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Kolkata (www.gnit.ac.in)

4. Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology, Kolkata (www.gnipst.ac.in)

5. Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering College, Kolkata (www.dsec.ac.in)

Out of which Narula Institute of Technology & Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology have been ranked by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Under

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) amongst 4000 engineering colleges across India. All these above mention colleges are affiliated to MAKAUT (formerly known as WBUT), accredited by NAAC and NBA while Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology is accredited by Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). Moreover QS I. GAUGE – A

Nationwide Higher Education Rating system awarded Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT) with a Gold College Rating & Narula Institute of Technology (NIT) awarded Three Stars Institution. GNIT hosted HACKATHON 2 consecutive years. JIS College of Engineering has been

ranked 1 st among Self-Financed Engineering Colleges of West Bengal by Times of India

Engineering Survey, Consecutive 2 years.

AMPAI “aims at creating a transparent, competitive examination and evaluation process for the

selection of proficient candidates for the respective courses that are available on the website. The

CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB examination doesn’t put any limitation on applications. Candidates from all

categories who fulfil the eligibility criteria specified in the information brochure can appear for CEE-

AMPAI-2018- WB examination. This test will follow the syllabus of WBJEE,18 & there will be no

negative marking. We are expecting this year more than 10000 examines this year to appear for, 5th edition of this examination. Though preference will be given to Sikh minority students during the

admission, other minority and non-minority students will also get chance to get admission based on

the merit list. Thus any student can sit in the Examination. The total number of seats available in

CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB is 1164.The information brochure is downloadable at www.ampai.in”. As

commented by Mr. Bidyut Majumder – Convenor of CEE-AMPAI- 2018-WB.

All eligible candidates can apply either Online through the website or, Offline – by downloading a

printable copy of the Application Form from the website www.ampai.in. Application Fee is Rs.200/-

only. Online applicants can pay during online form fill-up, whereas offline applicants need to make a DD of Rs.200/- in favour of AMPAI, payable at Kolkata. Syllabus of the examination is as per WBJEE 2018. The association has made the online and offline application available until 7th May 2018.