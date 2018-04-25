Engine Data Monitor 730 System vs EDM 830

This article provides you with relevant information to compare EDM 730 and EDM 830 aircraft engine data monitoring systems manufactured by J.P. Instruments.

EDM 730

From $1,557.00 to $3,965.00)

Features:

1. Colourful Graphics

2. Larger data display for easy reading.

3. Parameters in full colour

4. Annunciation of exceedances.

5. Less page swapping, more data per page.

6. FAA STC/TSO approved.

Package Form Factor:

1. Easy 3-1/8″ mounting at the front.

2. Face is offset from centre to better fit in spaces where other equipment is currently located.

3. Four mounting options to satisfy tough mounting scenarios.

4. Just 2.5 inch depth

5. Easy upgrade with the JPI EDM-700/800 harnesses.

6. USB port for easy data downloads and software upgrades.

7. Programmable engine parameters.

8. Percent Horsepower display.

9. Press button Rich of peak or lean of peak operation.

10. Full graphical depiction of RPM and manifold pressure.

11. Full function fuel flow computer system.

12. GPS option for enhanced fuel management.

13. Full EDM scanner functionality.

14. Unit easily set to display in either portrait or landscape mode

15. Monitors: 4/6/7/8/9-cylinder engines,

16. Turbocharged engines

Optional

1. JPI RPM Sensor Option 10-01720

2. JPI Oil Pressure Option 10-04075

3. JPI Manifold Pressure 10-04512

4. JPI TIT Option 10-27090

5. JPI OAT Option 10-27095

6. JPI Oil Temp Option 10-27100

7. JPI Carb Temp Option 10-27103

More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-730-2/

EDM 830

From $2,575.00 to $3,550.00)

Features:

1. The JPI EDM 830 comes with wire harness with 6 foot leads.

2. The EDM 830 does come with fuel flow transducer.

3. TIT Probes option can be added (part # 10-27090).

4. The JPI EDM 830 is EGT, CHT, Oil pressure and temperature, MAP, OAT, RPM and %HP.

5. JPI EDM 830 (and 730) are TSO’d for a secondary engine monitor.

6. Carb temperature probe is not included with the EDM-830 but can be purchased separately.

7. Display brightness can be adjusted.

8. OAT probe is included with the JPI EDM 830.

9. The EDM 830 comes with the EGT and CHT probes for 4-cylinder selection.

10. The EDM 830 is a secondary engine monitor and cannot be used as a replacement for primary gauges. Please maintain primaries.

11. P-Mag ignitions will require optional RPM interface cable part # 790969.

12. There is an angle mount available (part # 700830).

13. JPI EDM 830 is FAA approved for use in certificated aircraft.

14. The EDM 830 is a separate system and must use its own sensors. You must keep all original gauges and sensors.

Accessories:

1. JPI OPTION 700 800 SINGLE SERIES FUEL FLOW W/O TRANSDUCER 10-05199

2. JPI OPTION 700 800 SINGLE SERIES FUEL FLOW WITH TRANSDUCER 10-05201

3. JPI FUEL FLOW HARNESS 10-04650

4. JPI EDM 4CYL HARNESS 10-04661

5. JPI EDM 6CYL HARNESS 10-04663

6. JPI OPTION EDM TIT PROBE W/ SHIELD AND EXT WIRE M111T TSO 10-27090

7. JPI EDM OIL TEMPERATURE OPTION

More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-8301/