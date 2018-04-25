IChessU Helps Kids at Risk

Toronto, Ontario: IChessU helps kids who are at risk by learning them different chess strategies, chess openings and the tactics used to improve their game of chess. IChessU famous kid’s chess curriculum covers all aspects needed to learn chess. IChessU experienced chess coaches deliver the online chess classes, adjusting to kid’s individuality, knowledge, skills and playing style.

Chess is one of the most powerful educational tools available to strengthen a child’s mind. And IChessU will help your kids to learn it in fun manner not in the boring way. They connect you with the world-class chess coaches. No matter where you live, IChessU allows you to reach out to world-class coaches and take chess lessons in the privacy of your own home, at the dates and times of your convenience, without the hassle of travelling and dropping off the kids for classes.

IChessU chess lessons take place through unique online learning software, developed to assure the chess learning experience to be simple, easy, interactive and playful. IChessU software also records the played moves in the lessons, allowing you to come back and reply the learnt positions again and again. They provide their chess learning classes for adults as well as for kids.

IChessU helps those kids who struggling with some frustration, some problem which is disturbing their minds by teaching them chess not only as a fun game, but as a lesson of dealing with life’s problem. Chess can boost their aptitude in identifying patterns and improving their focus and concentration. This game can be a great motivator for kids.

IChessU has coaches, trainers and tutors that have received number of accolades for their exceptional performance in the chess game. Chess masters, mentors and grandmasters help students learn how to play chess. IChessU produces dramatic results by using proven educational processes. Download chess learning platform on their portal and get started today.

