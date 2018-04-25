Semos Cloud Receives 2018 SAP Pinnacle Award: SAP App Center Partner of the Year

Semos Cloud announced today that it has received the SAP® Pinnacle Award, in the category “SAP App Center Partner of the Year”. SAP Pinnacle Awards are granted to a select few SAP partners that have excelled in developing their partnership with SAP by providing high-quality products, solutions and services to customers.

The SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP Partners’ exemplary contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Florida on 4 June. The Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and the ASUG Annual Conference, a global business technology event hosted by SAP and ASUG, 4-7 June 2018

Goran Rice, Head of Customer Success, Semos Cloud says:

“We thank SAP for recognizing our commitment and hard work to deliver value for SAP customers by extending the Success Factors capabilities with the use of Semos’ Employee Engagement Suite.

After SAP announced the SAP App Center in 2017, Semos Cloud understood that SAP is keen in introducing a low-touch model and to deliver greater value to its ecosystem by applying the “Power of many” in practice”

Marc Farrugia, CHRO, SUN Communities

“JobPts is an Exceptional Platform,

We purchased JobPts recognition platform in December and went live at the end of January. We leveraged the base rewards catalogs and included our own company store, along with a redemption option for physical rewards points cards. The developer of this product was EXCEPTIONAL to work with. We now have a highly branded tool that seamlessly fits within our intranet and features a ton of awesome rewards options for our team. Feedback since go-live has been very positive, but even better is the measurable adoption of the product we’ve seen through user engagement and reporting. We have used other recognition tools in the past – from some of the large/well-known recognition/rewards companies out there, and JobPts stands out as clearly superior in user experience, engagement, and ease of administration. I highly recommend this product!!”

This award represents Semos Cloud contribution to make SAP App Center a successful story. Cooperation between teams from SAP App Center and Semos Cloud have built a great way for customers to consume pre-built addons to further enhance their SuccessFactors investment. Together we managed to drive successful software deployments and help companies change their workplace by adopting our solutions through SAP Cloud Platform.

Visit the Semos SAP App Center site to see more about Semos offerings – https://www.sapappcenter.com/listing?q=semos#!/list/page/1/search=semos