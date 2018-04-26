Automated Test Equipment Market Overview, Top Key Players, Size, Growth Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Globally the market of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market includes growing demand for efficient power management, growing demand for smartphone which is accelerating market for semiconductors, and growing market of consumer electronics among others. The major factor that drives the growth of ATE market is raising complexities in consumer electronics, reduction in manufacturing time and cost and others. Hence the market for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is expected to grow at 3.5% CAGR (2016-2022).

However, technical limitation such as high competition among the industrial manufacturer and dynamic changes in the technology are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market.

Major Key Players:

Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan)

Cobham Plc (U.K.)

Astronics Test Systems (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Teradyne Inc. (U.S.)

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

LTX-Credence Corporation (U.S.)

Roos Instrument Inc. (U.S.)

National instrument Corporation (U.S.)

Marvin Test Solution Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objective of Global Automated Test Equipment Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automated Test Equipment Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Automated Test Equipment Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, by type, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Automated Test Equipment Market.

Target Audience:

OEM Manufacturer

Component Manufacturer

Hardware manufacturer

Software Manufacturer

Segments for Global Automated Test Equipment Market:

Global Automated Test Equipment Market can be segmented as follows:

can be segmented as follows: On the basis of component which comprises of industrial PC, mass interconnect, handlers, probers, and semiconductor.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunication among others.

Furthermore, on the basis of type the market is segmented into memory ATE, non-memory ATE, discreet ATE.

Regional Analysis of Global Automated Test Equipment Market:

North America is dominating the Global Automated Test Equipment Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for 1,272.80 million in 2016 and is expected to grow over 1,564.94 million by 2022.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3% from 941.06 million in 2016 to $1,209.31 million by 2022. The Europe market for Global Automated Test Equipment Market is expected to grow at 3.3% CAGR (2016-2022).

