DSPORT to telecast Badminton Asia Championships 2018

 18 player strong Indian contingent including star players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth to feature in the tournament

 Catch all the action from the quarter finals onwards on DSPORT

DSPORT, the premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications India will telecast the 38th edition of Badminton Asia Championships being played in Wuhan, China. DSPORT will telecast all the action from quarter final onwards starting April 27th for the benefit of Indian badminton fans.

The Quarter Finals – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles will telecast on 27th April 2018 at 2:30 pm followed by Semi Finals – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles on 28th April 2018 at 11:30 am and the Finals – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles on 29th April 2018 at 11:30 am.