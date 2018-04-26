YT Research Group recently published a report on” Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market 2018 Forecast to 2023”.

“The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located behind the base of a mans penis, in front of the rectum, and below the bladder. Cancer begins when healthy cells in the prostate change and grow out of control, forming a tumor. A tumor can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor is malignant, meaning it can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumor means the tumor can grow but will not spread.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics refers to using PSA, rectal exam, biopsy and others to diagnostic whether patients with breast cancer.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Genomic Health

Abbott

OPKO

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

bioMeriux

Roche

MDx Health

Beckman Coulter

Myriad Genetics

Ambry Genetics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Imaging

Biopsy

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

