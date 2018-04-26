Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Outlook 2023, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Platelet aggregation is a process where human platelet cells are involved in hemostasis, bleeding to repair, and vessel constriction. In addition, in conjunction with other cells they play a crucial role in the inflammation and other pathological situations. Platelet aggregation is a biological process which is mediated by a platelet activation factor (PAF). Platelet aggregation test involves venipuncture in an appropriate anti-coagulant medium, followed by centrifugation to produce plasma which is rich in platelets, where aggregometers are used to study the platelet aggregation. The inhibitory activity of the compounds is utilized for the assessment. Platelet function tests find application in pre-surgery tests; diagnose platelet dysfunction, monitoring anti-platelet therapy etc. Platelet aggregation is one of the various types of Platelet function tests. Platelet aggregation involves a set of medical devices, which allow precise control over the dynamic differential rate of blood flow control along with the extent of platelet thrombus formation.

The platelet aggregation devices market has been segmented based on device type, platelet function analyzer (PFA), aggregometers, platelet function centrifuge, platelet collection systems, and consumables & accessories. PFA is the most commonly used medical device for platelet aggregation. It is meant for aspirating in-vitro blood from the sample into cartridge test via a microscopic aperture, which is cut into biologically active collagen or epinephrine membrane on capillary ends. The PFA test reveals platelet function and number along with other specific elements.

On the basis of end users, platelet aggregation devices market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, medical research institutes and CROs, other end users (blood banks, companies engaged in clinical trials for platelet disorders). Geographically, North America (U.S and Canada) dominate the platelet aggregation devices market followed by Europe as leading manufacturers of platelet aggregation devices are domiciled in these regions having majority of their operations in local regional markets. However, Asia Pacific is also one of the key lucrative markets for these devices for diagnosing epidemic diseases such as Dengue, Malaria that affect a huge chunk of population in this region.

The potential drivers for this specialized and niche market includes massive unmet demand for platelet screening programs to identify diseases like HIV, Dengue etc. However, there is certainly a clear market demand among those undergoing anti-platelet therapy. On account of being a medical device market, the key forces for growth would depend upon product features such as precise control over the extent of platelet thrombus and spatial location, minimal blood sample volumes along with multiple clinical assessment’s, and simplified precise procedures. Besides, these factors Platelet Aggregation devices have a wide range of applications in diagnosing various diseases, detecting platelet dysfunction, and associated disorders. The demand for Platelet aggregation devices will be further spearheaded with a wide range of new applications such as assessment of surgical bleeding risk, identification of genetically acquired platelet defects etc. However, some of the restraints in this foresighted growth will be attributed to the high cost of purchase, limited usage, and limited scope at the level of end users.

Some of the key players operating in the platelet aggregation devices market include Bio Data Corporation, Drucker Diagnostics, Haemonetics Corporation, Helena Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Siemens Healthcare, Sienco, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation among others.

