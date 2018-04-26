Select the Best Business Hotel in Dallas to Conduct Your Conference Successfully

The featured press release is all about a top-rated The Walnut Hotel which offers excellent facilities to business and leisure travelers at very nominal rates.

Whether embarking on a fun or a business trip, there are certain constants based on which you need to select a hotel. Without any doubt, you are shelling out your hard-earned money, so settle for nothing less than the best out of your money can get. A flashy accommodation can ruin your travel experience, just as a lavish lodging can make the stay all the more gratifying for you. There is a reason why hotels that provide lavish facilities have very high demand. It is the world class amenities, faultless hospitality, well-accommodating rooms and quality housekeeping services provided that sets lavish hotels apart from other lodging facilities.

You have made the reservation for hotels based on location, charges, and ratings; now make your bookings based on the facilities provided. The Walnut Hotel is the best Business Travelers Hotel Dallas TX that provides an extensive range of outstanding amenities to the travelers. It has well-established meeting room where small as well as large business meetings and events can be organized. This business space is fully equipped with numerous modern amenities and can accommodate upto 75 people.

Other than business space, it also provides world-class facilities and accommodation for leisure travelers. It has different types of well-accommodating rooms fully equipped with great facilities like LCD television with premium channels, refrigerator, iron and ironing board, desk, free Wi-Fi, air conditioner etc. facilities like laundry, movies in-room, bus parking, baggage storage, elevator and outdoor swimming pool is also provided by the hotel to its guests.

Being one of the best Dallas hotels, it also caters complimentary full hot breakfast to its guests. The punctual, professional and polite staff members of the hotel will certainly make you feel comfortable, happy and pampered. The icing on the cake is that you can make your stay in this accommodation in just a few clicks of a mouse as it provides easy online room booking facilities to its customers. If you are looking for the best business motel, then our prestigious The Walnut Hotel would be the best option for you. To get details, simply explore our website now!

