Static Compression Therapy Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 7.2% through 2015 – 2025

Strong demand from diabetics and geriatric population will continue to drive the growth of the India static compression therapy market in 2016. Demand will also grow on account of rising incidence of venous ulcers and other vein diseases. Compression bandages will continue to outsell compression garments, with the former accounting for a revenue share of over 60% in 2015. Overall, the India static compression therapy market is anticipated to rake in US$ 112 Mn in revenues in 2016.

Retail pharmacies will remain the dominant distribution channel, accounting for over 62% revenue share of the market in 2016. Valued at US$ 63 Mn in 2015, the retail pharmacies distribution channel will grow at 7.4% in terms of revenues to reach US$ 67.6 Mn in revenues in 2016.

Sales of compression therapy products and services are also growing through online channels. Online pharmacies are leveraging on offering doorstep delivery and competitive pricing to appeal to end-users. Sales through online pharmacies totalled US$ 39.9 Mn in 2015, and are expected to grow at 5.5% in 2016 to reach US$ 42.11 Mn.

Several players are anticipated to enter the India static compression therapy market, considering the steady growth that the market is currently experiencing. 3M Co., BSN Medical, Sigvaris AG, and Vissco Healthcare are some of the leading players in the India static compression therapy market.

The key players in the India static compression therapy market are focusing on establishing the distribution channels and creating awareness about the benefits of compression stocks among patients. Coban 2 Lite Compression Systems, Jobst, and Vissco Platinum are some of the well-known static compression therapy products available in the market.

Long-term Outlook: The long-term outlook on the India static compression therapy market is positive, with total revenues expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2015-2025.