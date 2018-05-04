Copier Paper Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2028

Copier paper market: Introduction

Copier paper is used for printing, writing purpose in an institution, printing shops, industrial purpose, hospitals and other use. The copier paper is compatible with inject printing machine, digital printing machine and other. “JL Darling LLC” has manufactured “Rite in Rain” copier paper that can sustain in all weather conditions, and is moisture resistant as well.

The key players of copier paper market are strategically working on market consolidation activity. In March 2018 , “International Paper Company” offered a proposal to acquire “Smurfit Kappa group Plc”,which is one of the leading players of copier paper market based in Europe. Since the offer was rejected by the Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., the company is further focusing on other competitive players for merger activity.

Asia Pulp & Paper and Asia Symbol are the leading players in the copier paper market based in Japan and they have increased the prices of the plain copier paper by 20%. The same trend is followed by the other players of the Japanese copier paper market.

The Indian copier paper market player JK Paper Ltd has a share of about 28% in the Indian market and has invested INR 1650 corers to meet the rising demand of copier paper in the market.

In the year 2016, about 14.5 million metric tons of paper was consumed by Japan. Copier paper holds about 35% of the share in the pulp and paper market. The pulp and paper industry is majorly contributing to the GDP of the country.

The prizing analysis of the copier paper market is done by the size of the paper. The graph below represents the percentage of regional production, as well as consumption of the paper and pulp in the year 2017.

Copier Paper Market Segmentation By product type – Virgin copier paper ,Recycled copier paper; By size – A/4 copier paper ,A/3 copier paper ,A/5 copier paper ,F/S copier paper ,Others sizes copier paper;By end use – Institution,Hospitals,Offices,Printing shops ,Retails ,Industrial purpose ,Ecommerce ,Others

Tier analysis of copier paper market:

Tier 1 analysis of copier paper market: This segment includes key manufacturers of copier paper market they are International Paper, JK Paper Ltd, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper, Smurfit kappa group Plc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Asia Symbol, UPM Paper ENA, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group Plc. M-Real, Mead Corporation, Glatfeller, Sappi and others.

Tier 2 analysis of copier paper market: This segment includes emerging manufacturers of copier paper market are Mundo Papel, The Navigator Company’s, Evolve Paper, Neenah Paper, Inc., Sappi, Samson Paper Holdings Limited.

Global copier paper market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region holds the highest share of copier paper regarding volume. China leads in terms of the consumption of the copier paper. In North America & Europe, there has been continuous fall in the copier paper consumption, due to the rise of electronic means of communication. China is one of the leading exporters of the copier paper to North America and Europe region and the declining consumption has impacted the revenue generation from these regions.