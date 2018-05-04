EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market – Global Future | Emerging Growth Prospects by 2026

New York May 2018(Press Release) – Chelation keeps a micronutrient from undesirable reactions in solution and soil. The chelated fertilizer improves the bioavailability of micronutrients such as Fe, Cu, Mn, and Zn, and in turn contributes to the productivity and profitability of commercial crop production. Chelated fertilizers have a greater potential to increase commercial yield than regular micronutrients if the crop is grown in low-micronutrient stress or soils with a pH greater than 6.5. To grow a good crop, crop nutrient requirements (CNRs), including micronutrients, have to be satisfied first from the soil. If the soil cannot meet the CNR, chelated sources need to be used. This approach benefits the plant without increasing the risk of eutrophication.

The report comprises value chain analysis for each of the product segments. Value chain analysis offers in depth information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market.

In cost analysis of system raw Materials are important component, occupying for the most proportion of cost. It’s important and necessary to attach importance to raw materials sourcing. In general, the raw materials need to outsourcing, and the price, on-time rate and quality are very key indicators, to keep competitive market position, to maximize the profit. Actually, the price, on-time rate or quality, is just one of key factors to influence on the supply capacity and competitiveness. The lowest total Sales cost is the total index to maximize the profit.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market: Company Analysis

• Novozymes A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

• Amano Enzymes Inc.

• Associated British Foods PLC

• Dupont

• Advanced Enzymes Technologies ltd

• AB Enzymes GMBH

• Aumgene Biosciences

• Enzyme Development Corporation

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market: Nutrients Type

• Primary Nutrients ( Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium)

• Secondary Nutrients ( Calcium, Magnesium, Sulfur), Micronutrients)

• Micronutrients

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market: Application

• Soil

• Foliar

• Fertigation

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market: Crop Type

• Vegetable crops

• Fruit Crops

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Chelate Fertilizer Market delivers comprehensive analysis of:

• Market Forecast for 2018-26

• Market growth drivers

• Challenges and Opportunities

• Emerging and Current market trends

• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

• End user/application Analysis

