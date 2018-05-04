Finger Lakes Family Dental Offers Invisalign Aligners and Services

Finger Lakes Family Dental offers Invisalign aligners to residents in Painted Post and surrounding areas who want the benefits of having a healthier smile.

[PAINTED POST, 5/4/2018]—Residents of Painted Post and the Steuben County areas can have a healthier, attractive smile without the need for invasive braces when they opt for Invisalign from Finger Lakes Family Dental.

Invisalign Treatment

Invisalign is a form of clear aligners that correct teeth alignment for cases, which do not require conventional braces. Finger Lakes Family Dental customizes its Invisalign aligners to fit the patient’s situation. The aligners are refitted multiple times throughout the treatment, depending on the case. Patients have the following treatment options:

• Invisalign Full – 11 to 12 months; standard Invisalign treatment

• Invisalign Teens – For teenagers. Contains eruption tabs to allow permanent teeth to grow and pass through. Includes six replacement aligners

• Invisalign Express – Available in Invisalign Express 5, 7, and 10. Lasts three to six months. The ideal treatment for individuals with mild to moderate crowding or spacing

• Invisalign Lite – Shorter treatment of 7 months, which includes 14 stages calibrated on the progress and goals

Patients must wear their aligners for a specific number of hours every day and receive re-fitted aligners every two weeks. The average treatment time is about one year, but within a couple of months, one can start to see improvements in one’s.

Benefits of Invisalign Treatment

This is an ideal procedure for older teenagers and adults who would like to correct their teeth without the invasive, high-maintenance, costly, and embarrassing process of wearing braces. Invisalign aligners are non-invasive, removable, and require fewer dentist checkups than braces. They are more convenient and less painful.

Undergoing Invisalign treatment improves the appearance of teeth and one’s smile. It also maintains the patient’s oral hygiene and prevents bacteria buildup on the teeth, improving the person’s confidence in public.

About Finger Lakes Family Dental

Finger Lakes Family Dental is based in New York. Led by Dr. Maria E. Marzo, its team provides a comprehensive list of dental services to meet the needs of residents in Painted Post and the Steuben County Areas.

Request an appointment on their website at https://www.fingerlakesfamilydental.com/ today to receive their New Patient Offer bundle for only $99!