High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market: Introduction

High Integrity Pressure Protection System is a safety instrumented system that is designed to prevent overpressure during the upstream operation. High Integrity Pressure Protection System are very essential equipment in power generation and oil & gas industry. High Integrity Pressure Protection System providing a barrier between the high pressure and low pressure sides of process plant and also shutting off the source to prevent over-pressurization of a plant by releasing it to the atmosphere. High Integrity Pressure Protection System is also used to isolate, reduce or to divert source of overpressure and avoiding equipment damage and loss of containment. High Integrity Pressure Protection System also provide many advantages such as weight reduction for piping and vessels downstream operation, increased capacity or throughput in flow line application and reduced the transportation and storage cost due to volume and weight reduction.

High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market: Market Dynamics

High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market is anticipated to grow with healthy rate over the forecast period, owing to increase in supportive government programs regarding environmental safety. Growing population across the globe, increases the demand of power & energy which directly impact the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System market. Stringent government rules and regulations regarding the industrial safety and need of reliable safety system is expected to fuel the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System market throughout the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is experiencing the high demand across the globe which in turn is anticipated for the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System market. Increase in the installation of power plants in developing countries is expected to fuel the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System market during the assessment period.

The high cost of maintenance is the key factor that impede the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System market. Besides this, Lack of Awareness and Complexity of Standards directly impact the sales of high integrity pressure system, which is another factor that hamper the growth of the High Integrity Pressure Protection System market.

High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market: Segmentation

High Integrity Pressure Protection System market can be segmented by Component and by end use:-

On the basis of Component, High Integrity Pressure Protection System market can be further segmented:

Logic Solvers

Valves

Actuators

Field Initiators

Others

On the basis of end use, High Integrity Pressure Protection System market can be further segmented:

Power Generation

Chemical

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market: Regional Overview

High Integrity Pressure Protection System market is expected to grow significantly in North America region, owing to stringent industrial safety regulations along with rapid growth of power, oil & gas industries in the region. Asia Pacific is also estimated to glare with a prominent growth rate as compared to other regions, owing to increase in power & energy sector and this trend is expected to prevail throughout the forecast period. Considerable investment in oil & gas industry in the Middle East and Africa is estimated to accelerate the growth of the High Integrity Pressure Protection System market. Increased demand for power plants in developing countries across the globe is expected to be a key driving factor for the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market. Other regions such as Europe, Latin America are anticipated to the growth of High Integrity Pressure Protection System market at moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

High Integrity Pressure Protection System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global High Integrity Pressure Protection System market includes:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Mogas Industries Inc

Paladon Systems Ltd

Rockwell Automation

Schlumberger Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Velan ABV S.p.A.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

