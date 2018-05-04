High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Research Report by, by Products and by Region – Forecast to 2027

The High Voltage Cables market is expected a rapid hike in CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market:

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the largest market for high voltage cables & accessories in 2014. Globally, China held the largest share within the High Voltage Cables & Accessories market as compared to other countries in 2014. Other key markets include the U.S., Germany, UK, India, Brazil and Egypt. Europe and Asia-Pacific market are expected to be experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Key Players for High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market:

The key players in this market include NKT cables group (Germany), Nexans (France), Prysmian group (Italy), Finolex Cables Ltd (India), Siemens (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Cable Corporation of India Ltd. (India), Brugg Kabel AG (Switzerland)and Synergy Cables Ltd. (Israel).

