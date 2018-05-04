LG Baijal inaugurates super-specialty eye institute at Dwarka with dedicated treatment wing for EWS patients

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today inaugurated a super-specialty eye institute at Dwarka here with a dedicated wing for treatment of patients from the economically weaker section (EWS).

The ‘Centre for Sight eye institute’, the group running it claims, is a “first ever of its kind” super speciality eye care hospital.

“The CFS Foundation wing at the CFS Dwarka eye institute is a specially-constructed dedicated separate wing for the economically weaker section where in without compromising on the quality of equipment or services, all consultations, surgeries and procedures will be done at subsidised cost,” the Centre for Sight Group of Hospitals said in a statement.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash attended the event as Guest of Honours, it said.

All super-specialty eye care viz retina, cataract, refractive surgery cornea, paediatric and neurophthalmology, ophthalmic plastic services, eye cancer care will be treatable under one roof, the statement said.