SMART GAS METER MARKET IN- DEPTH ANALYSIS REPORT FORECAST 2018-2027.

The global smart gas meter market is expected to grow at about 7% CAGR during the forecast and reach almost $ 3.5 billion by 2027.

Study Objectives of Smart Gas Meter

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the ten year forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global Smart Gas Meter market

To provide insights about the factors affecting market growth

To Analyze the Smart Gas Meter market with respect to various factors such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, and porters five force analysis

To provide historical as well as forecast revenue of the market segments & sub-segments with respect to four main geographies namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW), and their key countries respectively

To provide country level analysis of the market segmented by Type, and End User, with respect to the current market size and growth prospective during the forecast period

To provide strategic profiling of key market players, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze market developments of key players such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments, within the global Smart Gas Meter market

Segments

The Smart Gas Meter Market has been categorized on the basis of End Users into, Residential, Commercial, and Industrial segments. On the basis of Meter Type, the market has been segmented into Automatic Meter Reading and Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market: Key Players

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Itron Inc. (U.S.)

Apator Group (Poland)

Honeywell International

(U.S.)

Diehl Metering (U.K.)

Raychem RPG (India)

Sensus (U.S.)

Dandong Dongfa Group Co. Ltd. (China)

EDMI Limited (Singapore)

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd. (China).

Regional Analysis of Smart Gas Meter

Both North America and Europe are estimated to hold a dominating share within the smart gas meter market. European region is expected to have the fastest growth in next half a decade. However, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register a considerably high growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing investments on account of government initiatives and roll-outs is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the European market.

