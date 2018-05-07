Evolution in Advanced Technology to Boost Noise Barrier Industry in North America-Ken Research

Noise barrier has various names such as soundwall, noise wall, sound berm, sound barrier, or acoustical barrier. It is an exterior structure designed to safeguard from noise pollution. Population residing near roadways, railway and industrial areas use these noise barriers as a source to control noise pollution. Use of hybrid vehicles, improved automobile aerodynamics and low-noise paving materials are a few methods that are being implemented to reduce noise pollution. Various materials are used for manufacturing of sound barriers such as masonry, earthwork, steel, concrete, wood, plastics, insulating wool, or composites and with active materials such as solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity. Barriers with porous surface material and sound-dampening content material are absorptive compared to hard surfaces such as masonry or concrete which reflect more noise. Noise barriers are effective tools for noise pollution but the use of noise barriers is not feasible in few geographic locations. Cost and design of the noise pollution barriers are the key factors involved in the choice of the noise barriers.

According to the study “North America Noise Barrier Industry Situation and Prospects Research report”, noise barriers force the pollution from the surroundings to move up and over the barrier creating the effect of an elevated source and enhancing vertical dispersion of the noise cloud. Deceleration and the deflection of the noise flow by the noise barrier forces the noise waves to disperse horizontally. Roadside noise barriers witnessed a reduction in noise pollution concentration levels along with air pollution. Use of noise barriers may reduce upto more than fifty percent of noise pollution caused by various operations in the environment.

Noise barriers are categorized based on the products types such as ground-mounted noise barrier, structure-mounted noise barrier and others. Noise barriers are used at various places such as construction, transportation, industrial sections, airport and other noise polluting areas. The leading global noise barrier industry is highly competitive due to the presence of many players. There is a stiff competition based on the products, specification, capacity, production, and price. Noise barrier leading players in North America market are Amcon Block & Precast Incorporated, Armtec Infrastructure Incorporated, Cretex Companies Incorporated, CRH PLC., Evonik Industries, Faddis Concrete Products, Fort Miller Group Incorporated, Hoover Treated Wood Products Incorporated, RPM International, Industrial Acoustics, Industrial Noise Control, Lafarge Holcim, Smith-Midland, Spancrete Group Incorporated, Speed Fab-Crete, Valmont Industries Incorporated and Wieser Concrete Products Incorporated.

Many development policies and plans are implemented by the North American government, in manufacturing processes and cost structures. Population in North America are widely using noise barriers and demand for more such products to stay in a healthy noise free environment. The advanced technologies help in manufacture of quality and durable noise barriers. With the demand for noise barriers increasing drastically, it was observed that the noise barrier market in North America will continue growing over the next few years.

