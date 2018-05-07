Glancing At 5th Drug Discovery Innovation Program in Boston USA: 2018

The highly successful and exciting Drug Discovery Innovation Programmes of 2015, 2016 & 2017 lead the way to the 2018 DDIP, which promises to be a prestigious and flawless event.

The event will take place on 24 to 25 May 2018 in the comfortable surroundings of the Embassy Suites: by Hilton Boston – Logan Airport: Boston, United States.

This event will present the perfect platform where the world’s cream of the crop scientists involved in the Drug Discovery & development field, will discuss & brainstorm their recent innovations, technological advancements, researches and breakthroughs!

This Drug Discovery Conference promises to be an exhilarating and productive event where principal executives will be meeting their peer decision makers throughout all-inclusive academic establishments, Biotech and Pharmaceuticals.

With the support of CRO’s (Contract Research Organizations), this conference will create the ideal platform for fostering cooperation and sharing experience by discussing research and brainstorming via committed networking sessions.

Impressive List of Attendees:

Below is our esteemed list of attendees.

· Chief Executive Officer

· Director: Discovery Alliances

· Chief Security Officer

· Discovery and Assessment: VP Target

· Function Genomics: Senior Director

· Chemistry: Executive Director

· Toxicology & Pharmacology: The Head

· Translational Medicine: VP

· Drug Design: The Head

· Chemistry: VP

· Preclinical & Pharmacology (PK / PD): VP

· Discovery Strategy Portfolio: The Director

· Discovery Research: Senior Director

· Principal Scientist

· R and D Licensing: The Head

Input from Clients:

Here are some of the comments from satisfied clients who attended the previous DDIP:

Bio systems International: (CEO & CSO)

“The meeting was excellent, enjoyed being there, and established new contacts for potential future collaborations”.

Roche: (Head: Functional Characterization)

“For me it was a great conference with a lot of interesting people. I enjoyed it a lot and I was able to make new contacts”.

Isarna Therapeutics: (Director: Preclinical Operations)

“It was my pleasure to attend. I enjoyed the presentations and the network opportunities”.

The Highlights of 2018’s DDIP:

Below are the topics which will be presented and discussed at the exciting DDIP conference of 2018:

· Target engagement

· Pharmacokinetics: Pre-clinical

· Advancement: medical chemistry

· Drug design: modern approaches

· Open health innovation

· Artificial Intelligence: It’s role in drug discovery

· Molecular dynamics

· Potential therapeutics: Biologies

· Approaches via computational science

Our Excellent Thought Leaders: DDIP 2018:

Below is a sneak peak of our excellent thought leaders to build your excitement:

· J Carl Barrett (PhD) – VP: Translational Science

· Margaret Lee: VP Translational medicine

· Dr Gary L Olson (CEO / CSO)

· Slava Akmaev: Senior Vice President (Chief Analytics Officer)

· Paul Helbling (CEO)

· Bakhos A Tannous – (PhD)

· Subbu Apparsundaram (PhD) (CEO/CSO)

· John Seman (CEO)

