Just Patios Offers Sturdy and Elegant Patio Roofing Systems in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast

Australians are fond of the outdoors, and Just Patios helps them enjoy it even more. The company builds elegant patios with sturdy roofing systems for a great outdoor space.

[MORAYFIELD, 7/5/2018] Just Patios lets Australians enjoy the outdoors, come sunshine or rain. It builds custom patios where the family can relax, kids can play and pets can roam safely. The company also offers carports that shield vehicles from harsh weather elements.

Such services make the outdoors even more enjoyable for Australians.

Australian’s Love Affair with the Outdoors

Australia has a penchant for sunshine and breeze, and it’s apparent in their home improvement projects. Eighty-six percent added outdoor features, such as pergolas, terraces and verandahs. More than half added special lighting fixtures to illuminate pathways and steps. Lastly, half of the residents replaced their lawns with a gazebo, deck or patio.

This trend stems from the country’s social culture. In fact, a 2017 survey by Houzz.com.au reveals that half of the homeowners in the country use their outdoor space to entertain — the highest proportion in a pool of 13 countries.

Elegant Patios from Just Patios

Residents who want to follow suit can turn to Just Patios. The company builds cosy patios with a high level of workmanship. Its patios come in a range of styles, so homeowners can choose the one that best fits their outdoor space. From design to installation, the patio builders see to it that the project provides a comfortable experience for clients.

Sturdy Patio Roofing Systems

Just Patios gives special attention to a patio’s roof. After all, it’s responsible for protecting the occupants from the harsh sun and the pouring rain.

The patios provider offers a wide array of roofing solutions to fit clients’ needs. Its lineup includes the Ausdeck V-line, SolarSpan, Prodek and Stratco brands, as well as polycarb, insulated and corrugated iron roofing options. It helps residents choose the roofing system ideal for their patios and the area’s weather.

About Just Patios

Just Patios has been building outdoor living areas since 2002. Its products come with 15-year warranties. It is a registered supplier to various government arms and works only with licensed builders who follow a strict code of conduct.

