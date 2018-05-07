Oats Market Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Highlights Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Rising sale of oats is driven majorly by its nutritional value and its wide range of applications in nutraceuticals. Oats are rich in fiber content and is consumed based on its cholesterol lowering properties. It is also found to aid weight loss by helping in removal of excess fat from the body. Rising health consciousness among the consumer’s is supporting the sale of oats on a global level. Hectic lifestyle of the consumers is also propelling the growth of instant oats market. Based on the healthy snacks consumption trend, the sale of oats bar is also increasing at a higher rate. The production and the consumption of oats is high in North America and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and Europe over the given forecast period.

The global oats market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application across various industries. Application of oats is also gaining popularity in the personal care industries as oats are found to be beneficial in treating acne and other skin and hair related problems. Technological strides are resulting in improved product quality, which is also adding fuel to the growth of this market. Increasing demand for healthy food ingredients is influencing the growth of oats market, positively.

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.3 % of Oats market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global oats market are The Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Grain Millers, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd (Australia), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), Morning Foods Ltd (U.K.), and Richardson International (Canada)

Key Findings

Consumption of powder/flour oats will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for oat flour for household baking purpose

Top exporters of oats include Canada, the U.K., Germany, the U.S. and Australia

Intended Audience

Breakfast meal manufacturers

Oatmeal manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

Oats has been segmented on the basis of form, which comprises regular/flakes, powder/flour, bar, others. Regular/flakes oats holds a major share owning to high consumption of oats as breakfast cereal

Oats has been segmented on the basis of application, which includes food ingredient, bakery & confectionery, healthcare products, personal care products. Among these segments, bakery and confectionery segment dominates the global market based on high demand for healthy baked good and confectionery products

Oats has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which comprises store based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, others), and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store based channels dominates the market due to convenient one-stop shopping experience of the consumers’.

Regional Analysis

The global oats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. High demand for oats owing increasing health awareness and healthy food consumption trends from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the oats market. The U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, France, and India are the major importers of oats. Developed trading channels and high demand for healthy food are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

