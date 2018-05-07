Sensor Fusion Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022

Sensor Fusion Market, by Application (Military, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Robotics), by Sensor Type (Image, Radar, Touch, Temperature, Pressure, Capacitive), by Technology (MEMS, Non-MEMS) – Forecast 2022

Key Players for Sensor Fusion Market:

Some of the major players in Sensor Fusion Market include NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Kionix, Inc. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas electronics Corporation (Japan), MEMSIC, Inc. (U.S.), Analog device, Inc. (U.S.), Senion (Sweden), Microchip technologies Inc. (U.S.) and Baselabs (Germany) among others.

Market Synopsis of Sensor Fusion Market:

Market Scenario:

Globally the market for sensor fusion is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of the market includes increasing adoption of sensor fusion in consumer electronics such as smartphones, and wearable devices, rising home automation applications, and growing advanced driver assistance system market in automotive industry among others.

Globally the market for Sensor Fusion is expected to grow at the rate of around ~19% from 2016 to 2022.

Segments for Sensor Fusion Market:

Global Sensor Fusion Market can be segmented on the basis of types of sensors which comprises of accelerometer, capacitive sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, touch sensors, radar sensors, and image sensors among others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented into MEMS and non-MEMS technology. Furthermore, based on applications the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, military, and robotics among others.

Regional Analysis of Sensor Fusion Market:

North America is dominating the Global Sensor Fusion Market with the largest market share in the region due to presence of automotive major players and growing technological advancement in the region and therefore is expected to have high market growth by 2022. Sensor Fusion Market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at high rate between the forecast period 2016 and 2022 due to high demand of sensor fusion from consumer electronics sector arising from emerging countries in this region including India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia among others.

Target Audience:

• Sensor manufacturers

• Research

• Investment firms

• Industrial

• Suppliers and distributors

• Government Agencies

Study Objective of Sensor Fusion Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Sensor Fusion

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Sensor Fusion Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by types of sensor, by technology, by application and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Sensor Fusion

