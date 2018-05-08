17th Asia Pacific Ophthalmologists Annual Meeting

Tokyo, Japan , September 17-18, 2018 -Conference Series LLC LTD invites all the participants from all over the world to attend 17th Asia Pacific Ophthalmologists Annual Meeting during September 17-18, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions17th Asia Pacific Ophthalmologists Annual Meeting is among the World’s leading Scientific Conference. The two days Ophthalmology event on Ophthalmology will host 60+ Scientific and technical sessions and sub-sessions on enhancing research and latest research innovations in the field of Ophthalmology and Optometry. The Congress will highlight the discussion around the theme “Visualizing the global advancements in Ophthalmology and Optometry” by bridging the gaps between the intellectuals from across the globe to enlighten their research and findings at Ophthalmology Conference 2018. The highlights of the conference include ophthalmic research, retinoblastoma, strabismus, cataracts, glaucoma, contact lens, children’s vision, eye care and many more.

Ophthalmology is the branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eyeball and orbit. An ophthalmologist is a specialist in medical and surgical eye problems. Their credentials include an M.D. or D.O. degree, and an additional four years of residency. Ophthalmologists are allowed to medically treat eye disease, implement laser therapy, and perform incisional surgery when warranted.

The attendees can find-

• Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on latest innovations in Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Research, Optometry, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Neuro Ophthalmology, Refractive Surgery, Cornea, Glaucoma.

• Lectures by active practitioners

• Keynote forums by Prominent Surgeons.

• Open Innovation Challenges

• Poster presentations by Young Researchers

• Global Networking sessions with 50+ Countries

• Novel techniques to benefit your research

• Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities

• Meet the editors of referred journals, Society and Association members across the Globe

• Excellent platform to showcase the latest products and formulations in Cosmetic Industry

Conference Insight:

300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

50+ Plenary Speakers

20+ Exhibitors

14 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in eye and its development with a theme “Visualizing the global advancements in Ophthalmology and Optometry” and the conference highlights are: Clinical Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Neuro Ophthalmology, Surgical Ophthalmology, Glaucoma and Orthokeratology, Retinal and eye disorders, Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Cornea and Corneal diseases, Oculoplastic Surgery and Diabetic Retinopathy, Ocular Microbiology and Oncology, Ocular Biomechanics, Nano Ophthalmology, Vision Screening.

The event is exclusively supported Ophthalmology Societies, Ophthalmology Associations, Optometry and other Ophthalmic Procedures. Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Hongwei Deng Shenzhen Eye Hospital, Shenzhen, China and Fuxiang Zhang, MD Medical Director Downriver Optimeyes Supervision Center-Taylor.

