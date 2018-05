Application Delivery Network Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Study on Application Delivery Network Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Application Delivery Network Market by Products (Application Controllers, Application Gateways, Application Security Solutions), by End-Users (Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Telecommunications Service Providers), by Verticals (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Consumer Goods, Government, and others), through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Application Delivery Network over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global application delivery network market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 16.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Infinium Global Research predicts the global application delivery network market to grow from USD 3.29 Billion in 2015 to USD 6.97 Billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global application delivery network is driven by factors such as application performance scaling and security, data center consolidation and virtualization initiatives, and business agility and mobility. While the restraining factors include growth in end-User devices and mobile connections, and limitation of internet. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as significant increase in mobile data traffic, and migration toward cloud. Application delivery network refers to a set of technologies that provides application availability, visibility, security and acceleration. Application delivery network ensures that the application is securely available across enterprise network. Moreover, application delivery network offers optimized capability to handle the demands of interactive applications. The IT enabled organizations are embracing application delivery network to effectively align with ever-changing business requirements and continuous technological innovations. Application delivery network helps the organization to digitally transform their business by upgrading underlying application performance management technologies and processes. Significant increase in mobile data traffic and dynamic content, and need for integrated and cost-effective solution to improvise application response time has fuelled the market dynamics for application delivery network market. Furthermore, application delivery network acts as essential technology while migrating towards cloud-based deployment of applications. The IT enabled businesses are looking towards application delivery network to provide optimal performance, scalability and security to their applications with rise in number of users and devices.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for application delivery network market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of application delivery network market.Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- growth matrix (IGR- growth matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global application delivery network market such as, A10 Networks, Aryaka Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell, F5 Networks, Hewlett-Packard Company, Juniper Networks, and Oracle Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global application delivery network market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of application delivery network market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the application delivery network market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the application delivery network market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Application Delivery Network Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the Application Delivery Network Market

4. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis by Products 2017 – 2023

4.1. Application Controllers

4.2. Application Gateways

4.3. Application Security Solutions

5. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis, by End-Users 2017 – 2023

5.1. Cloud Service Providers

5.2. Enterprises

5.3. Telecommunications Service Providers

6. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Verticals 2017 – 2023

6.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

6.2. Consumer Goods

6.3. Education

6.4. Government

6.5. Media & Entertainment

6.6. Retail

6.7. Others

7. Global Application Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Application Delivery Network Market by Products

7.1.2. North America Application Delivery Network Market by End-Users

7.1.3. North America Application Delivery Network Market by Verticals

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Application Delivery Network Market by Products

7.2.2. Europe Application Delivery Network Market by End-Users

7.2.3. Europe Application Delivery Network Market by Verticals

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Network Market by Products

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Network Market by End-Users

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Network Market by Verticals

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Middle East and Africa Application Delivery Network Market by Products

7.4.2. Middle East and Africa Application Delivery Network Market by End-Users

7.4.3. Middle East and Africa Application Delivery Network Market by Verticals

8. Companies Covered

8.1. A10 Networks

8.2. Aryaka Networks

8.3. Blue Coat Systems

8.4. Brocade Communications Systems

8.5. Cisco Systems

8.6. Citrix Systems

8.7. Dell, F5 Networks

8.8. Hewlett-Packard Company

8.9. Juniper Networks

8.10. Oracle Corporation

