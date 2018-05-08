Bile Duct Cancer Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Bile Duct Cancer Market and Provide Market analysis, size, share and future growth of industry. The Global Bile Duct Cancer Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Report provide unique information which is unavailable on any other source and forecast up to 2023

Bile duct cancer or cholangiocarcinoma is a form of cancer in which epithelial cells are mutated, i.e., they show epithelial differentiation in the bile duct. It is a type of rare neoplasm. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2014, there were an estimated 66,771 people living with liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer in the United States.

Such an increase in the prevalence of bile duct cancer has boosted the market. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness for the disease and investments in the R&D for treatment procedures is fuelling the market further. However, high cost of treatment and related side effects along with low healthcare expenditures in the developing economies is expected to restrain the market during the forecasted period.

Key players for Global Bile Duct Cancer Market

The key players for the global bile duct cancer market are Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Europe), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Middle East), Eli Lilly and Company. (U.S.), Sanofi (Europe), Fresenius Kabi AG (Europe), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Bile Duct Cancer Market

The Americas dominates the global bile duct cancer market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector. Apart from this, increasing number of patients, increasing healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the market in the Americas.

Europe is the second largest bile duct cancer market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Availability of funds for research, huge patient population and government support for research & development drives the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies like India and China, and presence of huge opportunity in the market.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global bile duct cancer market due to the presence of poor economy especially in Africa region. Majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

