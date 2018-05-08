Celebration of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relationship between Bhutan and India, 2018

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of India has always shared a very close and special relationship. This year marks the golden jubilee of formal diplomatic relationship between the two countries. To commemorate the joyous occasion, the Drukair and Bhutan Airlines offers 30% discount on airfare for the Indian nationals visiting Bhutan for the months of June, July and August 2018.

Similarly, the members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bhutan offers discount on hotel rooms up to 50% for the Indian nationals visiting Bhutan for the months of July, August and December 2018.

Highlight Events

Followings are some of the highlight events amongst many that visitors can enjoy during the offer period.

Kurjey Tshechu [23 June, 2018]

This is celebrated in the popular Kurjey Lhakhang in Bumthang, one of the most richly endowed districts in terms of historical and spiritual legacy.

This event is very sacred as it is observed to pay obeisance to Guru Padmasambhava who brought Buddhism to Bhutan. It is a one-day festival and mask dances like Guru Tshengye (eight manifestation of Guru Padmasambhava) is performed that is spiritually significant and visually appealing.

HAA summer Festival [14 – 15 July, 2018]

The Haa summer festival is a lively and uplifting celebration of traditional living-culture, nomadic lifestyles, unique Bhutanese cuisine, traditional sports and religious performances. It provides unparalleled insight into the lives and traditions of Bhutan’s nomadic herders. It displays a lively traditional living culture, nomadic life styles, demonstration of local

cuisines, brewing of local ara, traditional sports, religious performances, dances, songs, artifacts and natural alpine flowers. Tourists can also experience the night at one of the many village home stays and enjoy the hospitality of the local people of Haa Valley.

Chha festival [24- 27 August, 2018]

Chha festival is unique and distinct from other festivals in Bhutan. It is an offering made to the local deities to avert misfortune. It is observed every year by the people in certain parts of Lhuntse. People gather to make offerings to the local deities and it is celebrated for the duration of four days.

Daga Trashiyangtsi Annual Tshechu [18 – 22 December, 2018]

Unlike elsewhere, the Dagana Tshechu is conducted for five days. The significance of conducting it for five days is associated with the five local deities, each day honoring each deity. Each day of the Tshechu begins with an atsara invoking all the five deities. According to the local religious belief, these five deities protect the people of Dagana District.

The festival is also an occasion for people to wear and witness their best finery, socialize, make merry and most importantly to gain merits.

Tourism Council of Bhutan is represented by Charson Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. in India.