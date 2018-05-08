World Thalassemia Day on May 8th

World Thalassemia Day is going to be observed on 8th of May. It is the day to create awareness about the preventable disorder. Thalassemics India, the leading NGO that is established by the parents of those that have been affected by Thalassemia, have planned a series of activities on the day. In addition, they will be launching a host of initiatives with their brand ambassador – Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

On World Thalassemia Day, Jackie Shroff will be arriving in New Delhi where he will be attending a conference with leading haematologists on the disorder at India Habitat Centre. He will also be meeting thalassemia patients and their parents. He will also be announcing the series of activities that will be done in the campaign.

He will also be visiting Sir Gangaram Hospital, DDU Hospital, Biorad and Indian National Red Cross.

Thalassemia is an autosomal recessive blood disorder which gets transferred from parents to the children through genes. It is a blood disorder causes weakness and destruction of the red blood cells, affecting the formation of haemoglobin in the body and causes mild or severe anaemia with creating complications like bone deformities, iron overload, cardiovascular illnesses, enlarged liver, jaundice, enlarged spleen, enlarged bones of cheeks or forehead, delayed puberty and many other complications. It also brings up different concerns related to pregnancy by affecting reproductive organ development encountering fertility difficulties.

Thalassemia has many types but broadly it can be classified into major and minor. Those who are affected with Thalassemia Major need regular blood transfusions, continuous monitoring and medications to survive. Approximate 3.4% of the people are carriers of thalassemia and around 7,000 to 10,000 children are born with thalassemia per year in India. While the lifespan is increasing with better awareness and care but it is a tremendous challenge for both children and the parents to manage the disorder.

According to the medical research this disease cannot be prevented completely, but it can be reduced through the prenatal tests. There is an urgent need to create awareness about doing thalassemia screening before marriage, which can prevent the disorder from being passed on as Thalassemia Major.

Thalassemics India is working avidly across the country to increase the awareness about the disease among common public, by targeting goal to counsel & educate thalassemics, their families & doctors on the management of Thalassemia and to create better transfusion & treatment facilities for underprivileged thalassemic patients by collecting funds, equipments and medicines.

Jackie Shroff has a deep connection with the noble cause. Jackie and his wife Ayesha first became aware of this delicate health condition, when they were expecting their daughter.

There is a need to motivate the youths for the pre-marriage test to get diagnosed about this problem and prevent this disease from getting inherited among the next generations and to make the community, society, nation and world free of thalassemia and other inheritable disorder.