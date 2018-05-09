6th EV EXPO East 2018 to Bring Latest Electric Vehicles to Kolkata

Kolkata, May 9, 2018- Eastern India’s biggest eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo ‘6thEVEXPO EAST 2018’ is set to begin from May 11, 2018 at Science City, Kolkata.The 3 day event shall showcase the latest and technologically advanced, pollution free 2, 3 & 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-Rickshaws, E-Carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles as well as E-loaders from national and international companies.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd is going to present their latest range of electric-scooters and accessories. Through this Expo, they are also going to launch ‘#istand’ campaign in Eastern India, which is aimed at raising awareness about environment friendly electric-vehicles. Other EV manufacturers like Pubang Etron Electric Motor Pvt. Ltd. and Terra Motors India Pvt Ltd, are going to showcase their latest range of 2 & 3 wheeled e-vehicles at the expo.

EVEXPO brings to the Electric Vehicle industry the opportunity to showcase, see and understand the latest in electric vehicle, Components and Services for convenient and environment friendly transportation of passengers and goods. The Expo ensures that the right national and international players exhibit their technology and products to the right audience be it the prospective owners &operators, manufacturers, traders and service providers in the E-Vehicle industry. The event shall offer comprehensive market information, business opportunities and a platform for networking.

Mr.Rajiv Arora, Organizer, EV EXPO EAST 2018 said ”After the success of the previous 5 editions of EV Expo that is organised alternately between Delhi & Kolkata, we are happy to bring the 6th EV EXPO East 2018 to Kolkata this year. This Expo takes forward the Vision of Govt. of India to make India a 100% Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030. Looking at the severe air-pollution situation faced by metros like Kolkata and many other big and small cities across India, there is an urgent need to create an awareness and availability of electric-vehicles for greater adoption of this non-polluting means of personal and public transport. From 1st edition onwards, we are witnessing manufacturers and service providers increasing the range and variety of e-vehicles and accessories that they are bringing to showcase at EV EXPOs organised by us”

EVEXPO EAST 2018 is supported by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India and is being organized in association with ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) & ERMA (E-rickshaw Manufacturers Association)

“As Electric Vehicles is relatively a new and rapidly growing segment, there is huge scope for business and investment right from Production, Stocking & distribution, R&D & Services. We encourage people to visit EV Expo East 2018 and see for themselves the rapid progress in Electric Vehicles and technology “- said Mr Anuj Sharma, Chairman E-rickshaw Committee, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways , Govt. of India

More than 30 Indian & International E-Vehicle companies are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution free 2, 3 & 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-Rickshaws, E-Carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles as well as E-Loaders at EV EXPO east 2018. A very important and often missing link – latest Lithium ion batteries are also going to be on showcase at the Expo.

Some of the prominent Indian and international companies showcasing their products are., Pubang Etron Electric Motor Pvt. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Terra Motors India Pvt Ltd, Axiom EV Products Pvt. Ltd., Pilot Industries Ltd., Fusion Power Systems, Altius Techonologies, Fujiyama Power Systems & Motoplast Components etc.

EV EXPO East shall be open for visitors from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm from 11-13th May, 2018 at Science City, Kolkata.

For more information please visit www.evexpo.in