Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2,908.1 Million by 2025

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is characterized by a large number of regional and global players, making its vendor landscape, a fragmented one, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest report. Leading companies within the market are: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Shire plc, Kamada Ltd., AstraZeneca, LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Grifols S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and CSL Behring LLC.

It is anticipated that many new biotechnology companies will venture into the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market, and work towards the development of personalized medicines for genetically inherited disorders. They are also likely to invest extensively in R&D for coming up with novel treatment processes and for the development of stem cell based therapeutics.

According to TMR, the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market will expand at a more than healthy10.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, and be valued at US$2,908.1 mn by the end of 2025. On the basis of treatment type, the augmentation therapy segment has been leading, with the bronchodilator treatment segment trailing in the second position.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment emerged as the leading one, while the parenteral segment has emerged as the most popular route of administration. On the basis of geography, North America has been leading in the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market, on account of the rising diagnosis rate, increasing prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and high healthcare expenditure.

Market Players to Benefit from Investing in Emerging Nations

The recent advancements in the diagnosis of apha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, has boded well for the growth of the apha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market and with the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, it is slated that this market will continue to witness growth. As per a TMR analyst, “the high unmet medical needs in the developing nations as well as improvement in the healthcare facilities in these nations offers market players, lucrative opportunities to grow. Moreover, the support from government will also work in their favour. As per the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), COPD is likely to be the fourth leading cause of death by 2030 and every year over 235 mn people across the globe are detected with asthma.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin Supply Falling Short

Technological advancements have resulted in safer production and purification processes of alpha-1 antitrypsin making them free from virus and other contaminants such as protein. This in turn has increased the preference for plasma derived alpha-1 antitrypsin and IVIG. On the downside however, the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is challenged by the high cost of drugs and shortage of alpha-1 antitrypsin supply. The market is also restricted by limited plasma fractionation capacity and stringent regulations.

