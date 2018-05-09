DRILLING AND COMPLETION FLUIDS MARKET SIX MAIN LEADING REGION BOOSTING THE INDUSTRY.

Pune, India, May, 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- The growth in the oil and gas industry is imminent which would result in a complimentary increase in the demand in the Drilling and Completion Fluids market.

Some of the key players in the Drilling and Completion Fluids market are Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.), Weatherford International (U.S.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), M-I Swaco (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) and, Scomi Group (Malaysia) among others.

Market Scenario :

Being an essential for the drilling and exploration activities the Drilling and Completion Fluids market is heavily dependent on the Oil and Gas industry. Drilling fluids are used to provide lubrication, avoid friction during drilling activities. Considering the oil and gas industry is recovering from the recent price crisis, the growth in the oil and gas industry is imminent which would result in a complimentary increase in the demand in the Drilling and Completion Fluids market.

Study Objectives of Drilling and Completion Fluids : –

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Drilling and Completion Fluids market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Drilling and Completion Fluids market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by well type, by application, and by region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Drilling and Completion Fluids market

Regional Analysis of Drilling and Completion Fluids Market

North America is the leading region for this market mainly due to the increased exploration activities in USA and Canada. Huge shale gas reserves in the North America region are also resulting in increased offshore activities in this region resulting in boosting the Drilling and Completion Fluids market. The market has also been categorized on the basis of application into drilling, completion, and workover operations.

