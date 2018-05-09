Global Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market US$ 23.3 Billion by 2023

The global cancer molecular diagnostics market expected to reach US$ 23.3 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 26.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Diagnostic tests are at the forefront of medical innovation, providing vital insights into patient health and transforming cancer care. Molecular diagnostics have transformed the way to approach cancer care, and promise to be a critical contributor to further progress. It can help differentiate cancer from benign tumors (i.e., growths that are not harmful) and can further help identify the type of tissue in which the cancer originated (e.g., breast, lung, skin, etc.).

Visit Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology Platform (RT-PCR, DNA Microarray, Lab-On-A-Chip (LOAC), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Multiplex Conventional, Next Generation Capture, Protein Microarray, Others); by Application or Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Precancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Pancreatic Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Chest Cancer, Brain Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Others) and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/cancer-molecular-diagnostics-market/

The global cancer molecular diagnostics market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global cancer molecular diagnostics market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global cancer molecular diagnostics market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global cancer molecular diagnostics market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, and others.

4. Technology Platform

4.1. RT-PCR

4.2. DNA Microarray

4.3. Lab-On-A-Chip (LOAC)

4.4. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

4.5. Multiplex Conventional

4.6. Next Generation Capture

4.7. Protein Microarray

4.8. Others

5. Application (Cancer Type)

5.1. Breast Cancer

5.2. Colorectal Cancer

5.3. Cervical Cancer

5.4. Lung Cancer

5.5. Precancer

5.6. Prostate Cancer

5.7. Melanoma

5.8. Leukemia

5.9. Lymphoma

5.10. Pancreatic Cancer

5.11. Bladder Cancer

5.12. Chest Cancer

5.13. Brain Cancer

5.14. Thyroid Cancer

5.15. Kidney Cancer

5.16. Ovarian Cancer

5.17. Stomach Cancer

5.18. Others

6. Geography (Region, Country)

6.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

6.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

6.3. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

6.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

6.5. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.3. Cepheid, Inc.

7.4. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.5. Hologic, Inc.

7.6. Qiagen

7.7. Siemens Healthcare

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/cancer-molecular-diagnostics-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com