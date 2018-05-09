Global Nebulizer and Spacer for pMDI Devices Market US$ 1.9 Billion by 2023

The global nebulizer and spacer for pMDI devices market expected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 6.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The global nebulizer and spacer for pMDI devices market segmentation is based on device type (nebulizer, spacer for pMDIs), and by geography (region and country). The report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million) and volume (number of units in thousand) from 2015 to 2023, market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023).

Drug delivery mechanisms using aerosols are an integral part of the treatment of respiratory disorders (e.g. asthma, obstructive lung disorders, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, infectious pulmonary disease). Inhalation drug delivery devices such as MDIs, DPIs and nebulizers have been a large part of asthma/ COPD inhaler success over the last 10 years.

Visit Nebulizer and Spacer for pMDI Devices Market by Device Type (Nebulizer, Spacer for MDIs), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, RoW), Key Competitors, Distribution Channels and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/nebulizer-spacer-pmdi-devices-market/

Visit Inhalation Drug Delivery Devices Market by Device Type (Asthma Devices, COPD Devices), and Technology (Dry Powder Inhalers; Metered Dose Inhalers – Breath-actuated MDIs, Spacers for MDIs; Nebulizers) and Forecast 2015-2023 https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/inhalation-drug-delivery-devices-market/

The global nebulizer and spacer for pMDI devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global nebulizer and spacer devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global nebulization devices market include Philips Respironics, Omron Healthcare, Graham-Field Health Products, Inc., PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., and Others (Aerogen, Allied Healthcare Products, GE Healthcare, Drive Medical/DeVilbiss Healthcare, ResMed, Salter Labs Inc., etc.).

Major players operating in the global spacer for pMDI devices for pMDIs (open tube and reverse-flow) market include Monaghan Medical Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Respiratory Delivery Systems, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Philips Respironics (Respironics, Inc.), and Destal Industries, Inc.

Major manufacturing companies operating in global Valved Holding Chambers (VHCs) market include GlaxoSmithKline, Monaghan Medical Corporation, AstraZeneca, SunMed, Mylan Specialty L.P., FSC Pediatrics, AM Systems, Thayer Medical, Philips Respironics, Salter Labs, Merck & Co., Inc., Menarini Group, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., nSpire Health Ltd., Rhône-Poulenc S.A., Laboratory Aldo-Union, S.A., Medical Developments International, and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The report also includes information on regulatory requirement, medical insurance, and description on traditional and emerging distribution channels for global nebulizer and spacer devices market.

1. Device Type

1.1. Nebulizer

1.2. Spacer for MDIs

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Nebulization Devices Market

3.1.1. Aerogen

3.1.2. Allied Healthcare Products

3.1.3. Drive Medical/DeVilbiss Healthcare

3.1.4. GE Healthcare

3.1.5. Graham-Field Health Products, Inc.

3.1.6. Omron Healthcare

3.1.7. PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

3.1.8. Philips Respironics

3.1.9. ResMed

3.1.10. Salter Labs Inc.

3.2. Spacer for pMDI Devices (Open Tube and Reverse-Flow) Market

3.2.1. Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

3.2.2. Destal Industries, Inc.

3.2.3. Merck & Co., Inc.

3.2.4. Monaghan Medical Corporation

3.2.5. Philips Respironics (Respironics, Inc.)

3.2.6. Respiratory Delivery Systems, Inc.

3.2.7. Smiths Medical, Inc.

3.3. Valved Holding Chambers (VHCs) Market

3.3.1. AM Systems

3.3.2. AstraZeneca

3.3.3. FSC Pediatrics

3.3.4. GlaxoSmithKline

3.3.5. Henry Ford Allegiance Health

3.3.6. Laboratory Aldo-Union, S.A.

3.3.7. Medical Developments International

3.3.8. Menarini Group

3.3.9. Merck & Co., Inc.

3.3.10. Monaghan Medical Corporation

3.3.11. Mylan Specialty L.P.

3.3.12. nSpire Health Ltd.

3.3.13. PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

3.3.14. Philips Respironics

3.3.15. Rhône-Poulenc S.A.

3.3.16. Salter Labs

3.3.17. SunMed

3.3.18. Thayer Medical

