Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market US$ 3.1 Billion by 2023

The global ostomy drainage bags market to attain US$ 3.1 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Visit ostomy drainage bags market by product (colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, urostomy bags, continent ileostomy bags, continent urostomy bags); by usage (single-use ostomy drainage bags, multi-use drainage bags); by clinical application (colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, colonic diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease, other diseases as crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis); by sales channel (hospitals, community) and forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/ostomy-drainage-bags-market/

The global ostomy drainage bags market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global ostomy drainage bags market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and profiles of major competitors in the global market including company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, and recent developments. The research report is divided by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World.

Major players included in this report are Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Hollister Incorporated, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., and Welland Medical Ltd.

1. Product

1.1 Colostomy Bags

1.2 Ileostomy Bags

1.3 Urostomy Bags

1.4 Continent Ileostomy Bags

1.5 Continent Urostomy Bags

2. Usage

2.1 Single-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

2.2 Multi-use Ostomy Drainage Bags

3. Clinical Application

3.1 Colorectal Cancer

3.2 Bladder Cancer

3.3 Colonic Diverticulitis

3.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

3.5 Other Diseases (Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis)

4. Sales Channel

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Community

5. Geography (Region, Country)

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada)

5.2 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

5.3 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

5.4 Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

5.5 Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Alcare Co. Ltd.

6.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3 Coloplast A/S

6.4 ConvaTec, Inc.

6.5 Hollister, Inc. (Dansac)

6.6 Pelcin Healthcare Ltd.

6.7 Salts Healthcare Ltd.

6.8 Welland Medical Ltd.

