Global Pressure Sensor Market to reach a market size of $9.8 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Pressure Sensor Market is expected to attain a market size of $9.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The Automotive market dominated the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Consumer Electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The Piezoresistive market dominated the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Resonant Solid State market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Electromagnetic market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Pressure Sensor Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Pressure Sensor have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Schneider Electric SE.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-pressure-sensor-market/
Global Pressure Sensor Segmentation
By Application
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Industrial
Others
Global Pressure Sensor Market, by Type
Piezoresistive
Capacitive
Resonant Solid State
Optical
Electromagnetic
Others
By Geography
North America Pressure Sensor Market
U.S. Pressure Sensor Market
Canada Pressure Sensor Market
Mexico Pressure Sensor Market
Rest of North America Pressure Sensor Market
Europe Pressure Sensor Market
Germany Pressure Sensor Market
U.K. Pressure Sensor Market
France Pressure Sensor Market
Russia Pressure Sensor Market
Spain Pressure Sensor Market
Italy Pressure Sensor Market
Rest of Europe Pressure Sensor Market
Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensor Market
China Pressure Sensor Market
Japan Pressure Sensor Market
India Pressure Sensor Market
South Korea Pressure Sensor Market
Singapore Pressure Sensor Market
Taiwan Pressure Sensor Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensor Market
LAMEA Pressure Sensor Market
Brazil Pressure Sensor Market
Argentina Pressure Sensor Market
UAE Pressure Sensor Market
Saudi Arabia Pressure Sensor Market
South Africa Pressure Sensor Market
Nigeria Pressure Sensor Market
Rest of LAMEA Pressure Sensor Market
Companies Profiled
Emerson Electric Co
Honeywell International, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Delphi Automotive PLC
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schneider Electric SE
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Pressure Sensor Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)
Europe Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Pressure Sensor Market (2016-2022)
Leave a Reply