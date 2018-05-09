KONE to equip Lodha The Park premium residential development in Mumbai

KONE, a leading Elevator & Escalator company in the country, will install 57 elevators at Lodha The Park, a premium high-rise residential tower development in Worli, downtown Mumbai. The four residential towers of the development covered by the deal will rise to heights of some 270 meters to offer amazing views of India’s most populous city and the nearby sea.

KONE will equip Lodha The Park residential towers with 48 KONE MiniSpace™ high-rise elevators and 9 machine-room-less KONE MonoSpace® elevators. The KONE MiniSpace™ elevators will travel at speeds of 5 to 6 meters per second. About 3,400 people are expected to use the equipment on a daily basis.

“This is a unique landmark development, and we are proud that our People Flow™solutions will enable residents and visitors to move smoothly, efficiently and safely in and around these towers,” said Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President, KONE Asia Pacific.

Mr Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India further said, “KONE is a premier player in the residential segment in India and we are honoured to be a preferred partner for this prestigious project, further validating our commitment and technological expertise in the sector.”

The order also includes the KONE destination control system, which optimizes the elevator performance to minimize waiting times and maximize convenience for building users. Residents will also benefit from the KONE Remote Call™ smartphone application for ordering an elevator. KONE Access, in turn, will integrate the buildings’ doors seamlessly with the elevator system for secure and efficient access management.

Lodha The Park is the largest high-rise residential development in India, and the site comprises an extensive range of comforts. These include an outdoor cinema, game courts, children’s play area, rock climbing wall, cricket ground, fruit orchard, vegetable garden, and a number of swimming pools. The buildings are expected to be completed by September 2019. The main developer is Lodha Developers Pvt. Ltd. The buildings were designed by WOHA Architects Singapore.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com

About KONE India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4500 people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. At KONE’s training centres, installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Single Teacher Schools. For more information, please visit www.kone.in

