New Educational Edition of ‘The Jericho River, Award-Winning YA Fantasy Novel, Takes Students on a Fascinating Trek Through Western Civilization History

The Jericho River is a fun, engaging historical fantasy novel aligned to ELA and Social Studies Standards for middle and high school western civilization curriculum. History Isn’t Names and Dates—it’s an Adventure Story!

San Francisco, CA – Author David W. Tollen, and Winifred Press have released the education edition of the award-winning, young adult novel, The Jericho River, An Adventure Through History.

This historical fantasy novel teaches the history of Western Civilization—ancient, medieval, and modern (5000 BC to the present)—through the adventures of Jason Gallo, a teenager in the 21st century and his sphinx-friend, Zidu.

The Jericho River has won multiple awards, including first place at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the London Book Festival, as well as a bronze medal at the Reader’s Favorite Book Reviews and Awards Contest.

The book, in print and ebook, is an ideal teaching supplement for English, social studies, and school libraries to pique middle and high school students’ curiosity and love of history, while boosting their knowledge retention. The education edition aligns to ELA and Social Studies standards with a Lexile score of 730.

Teachers will appreciate the resources in the book and online, including end of chapter questions for discussion, ancient maps, factual timelines, reproducible illustrations of historical symbols and landmarks, creative lesson plans and a fun digital quiz.

Mrs. Rudy Edwards, a history teacher at Goshen High School in Ohio, has used The Jericho River for several years in a Western Civilization course for high school juniors and seniors preparing for college. She says, “History is not just about remembering names and dates, but an amazing adventure, and this book delivers!”

The Jericho River weaves historic knowledge through adventures with kings, priestesses, barbarians, slaves, and mythological creatures. Young Jason Gallo enters a dream quest to find his father (a university professor and historian). He travels by boat to ancient Sumer, Babylonia, Greece, Medieval Europe and other past societies, in chronological order. His father, Professor Gallo, journals notes about the history Jason experiences, revealing truths about Cleopatra, King Arthur, the fall of the Roman Empire, and much more.

Here’s what teachers and students have to say:

Merwyden Suluai, M.Ed. Elementary Teacher, Master Teacher Trainer and 2010 American Samoa Teacher of the Year; American Samoa Department of Education; University of Hawaii: “As a fan of history, The Jericho River fascinated me. I was intrigued from beginning to end. Not only was the book wonderfully entertaining, it was a fabulous way to interest young people to learn about the past, present, and the future.”

Zoe Dessoye, a teen blogger at LitPick.com: “I was learning new information and being thoroughly entertained at the same time. The historical situations were engaging and action-packed. I would have enjoyed reading even more of this story.”

Philip Bigler, 1998 National Teacher of the Year: “The Jericho River is a delightful, mystical romp through World History… Through historical fiction, David [Tollen] provides a valuable tool for teachers and students in their continuing quest to study the past.”

David Tollen’s The Jericho River is available in print and e-book on Amazon, where you can read five-star reviews, and on Ingram.

About the Author

David Tollen is a native of Northern California, where he lives with his wife and two sons. He earned a B.A. in history from U.C. Berkeley and has law degrees from Harvard Law School and Cambridge University. David also writes about the law, and is the author of the American Bar Association’s bestseller, The Tech Contracts Handbook

