Pickens Construction Shares Care And Maintenance Tips For Asphalt Pavement Or Driveway

According to a series of articles published by South Carolina’s asphalt specialist, Pickens Construction , asphalt paving is cheaper and more durable than concrete paving. The company has posted a series of articles on asphalt paving on its website. One of the most insightful blog posts focuses on care and maintenance of asphalt driveways and parking lots. Appropriately titled “Care and Maintenance Tips for Your Asphalt Parking Lot,” the post offers some practical do-it-yourself practices for ensuring the functional appeal and longevity of any asphalt pavement. The first care and maintenance tip for asphalt roadways is general cleanliness. The article posits that homeowners and business owners should always ensure that their asphalt pavements, driveways, and parking lots are properly cleaned in order to promote their good condition and hence their durability. The asphalt road surfaces should be swept and thoroughly hosed to remove all heavy and fine debris at least twice a month. By removing all dirt, sticks, leaves, rocks, sand, and any other debris from the asphalt roadways, the owner avoid debris buildup, which could cause drainage problems leading to the physical destruction of the asphalt surfaces.

Pickens Construction advises all its clients to patch of fill in all cracks on their asphalt roadways as soon as possible. The company claims that this enhances the aesthetic appeal of the asphalt pavements and also prevents costly repairs in future. The third tip for maintaining an excellent asphalt parking lot or driveway is to implement routine sealcoating. A fresh sealcoat should be applied on all asphalt road surfaces every 2-3 years to protect the surface and enhance curb appeal. And the last care and maintenance tip for asphalt pavements and roadways is to always avoid pavement overloading. Heavy trucks and other large vehicles should not be allowed on any non-designated asphalt roadway. For more information on asphalt paving and other road construction topics, visit https://plus.google.com/118166004553412418087

