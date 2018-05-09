SKVTechnik reports on the intended use of side channel blowers.

The side channel blower / vacuum pumps of SKVTechnik (http://skvtechnik.com)are devices for the generation of vacuum or overpressure and the transport in continuous operation of air and non-explosive, non-flammable, non-toxic, non-corrosive technical gases in not

explosive atmosphere. Side channel compressors in so-called ATEX equipment are also sold.

The side channel blower / vacuum pumps from SKVTechnik have been developed and designed for use in industrial plants and are equipped with two-pole single- or three-phase asynchronous motors according to IEC 60034-1.

Usage requirements:

Any misused use of SKVTech side channel blowers can cause serious accidents and injuries.

Each user should study the operating instructions and implement the instructions given in their operating conditions prior to commissioning and at regular intervals.

Any intervention on the machine requires the study and understanding of the operating instructions for the side channel compressors.

Operating conditions:

The side channel blower should be protected from direct sunlight when installed outdoors. The maximum permissible pressure differences given in the table “TECHNICAL DATA” must not be exceeded. They only apply under the following conditions:

Printing:

Intake temperature of the gas 20 ° C and atmospheric pressure of 1013 mbar when measured at the intake manifold.

Vacuum operation:

Intake temperature of the gas 20 ° C and atmospheric back pressure of 1013 mbar when measured at the intake manifold.

The ambient temperature and the intake temperature of the transported gas shall be between -15 ° C (+5 ° F) +40 ° C (+104 ° F), taking into account the following:

– At ambient temperature +30 ° C (+86 ° F), reduce the maximum pressure differences specified in the “SPECIFICATIONS” table by 5%

– At ambient temperature +40 ° C (+104 ° F), reduce the maximum pressure differences specified in the “SPECIFICATIONS” table by 10%

It should be noted that the device must not be installed above 1000 m above sea level. Users should contact SKVTechnik customer service at higher altitudes.

