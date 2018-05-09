Welding Materials Market Expected to Grow at 5% CAGR to Cross USD 16 Billion Revenue by 2023

Current Market Scenario:-

The global Welding Materials market is expected to cross USD 16 Billion by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the forecasted period. The market for welding materials is driven by the increasing demand for such materials from the transportation, manufacturing, and building & construction industries. The market is highly application based and is dominated by demand from the end-use industries. It is used extensively in all the processes that consume steel across various industries. Electrode accounts for the largest share in the welding materials market by type in 2015. The market for electrodes is highly driven by its demand and cost effectiveness across various applications. The trend is expected to be similar by 2023. The market is expected to grow rapidly both in value and volume.

Key Players for Welding Materials Market:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Illinois Tools Works Inc., Sandvik AB, Praxair Incorporated, Air Liquide S.A., Colfax Corporation, The Linde Group, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis of Global Welding Materials Market

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest growing market for Welding Materials, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the huge demand for welding materials in the regions of China, Japan and India. The largest consumers of these materials are transportation & automobile industry, which are growing rapidly in these emerging nations. The demand is further fueled by the construction industry in the region. There is been a lot of investment in infrastructure due to fast urbanization and industrialization. All the steel consuming industries by far require the welding technology which augments the market in APAC for welding materials.

