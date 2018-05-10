Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market is growing at 35% growth rate by forecast period of 2018 To 2023. Global Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market is segmented by Body Type (SUV, Sedan, Hatchback), Component (LiDAR, Biometric Sensors, Radar), Fuel Type (ICE, BEV, FCEV, Hybrid), End-User (Car Pooling, Personal Mobility), and Region. The global Automotive Luxury Vehicles market is competitive with large and small players in industry.

Key Players in Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market analyzed are:

Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), BMW (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Daimler AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies, Inc. (U.K), Audi AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Porsche AG (Germany), General Motors Company (U.S.), and Continental AG (Germany).

Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market Highlights:

There are several factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive luxury vehicle market in the global scenario. Firstly, the purchasing power of the global automotive consumer has gone up over the years due to the rise in the number of people belonging to the middle class. Secondly, the number of people preferring to have personal automobiles has increased drastically. Thirdly, in a highly competitive market, automakers always try to provide something extra and unique in terms of the value offering to differentiate their product offering. The global automotive luxury vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approx. 35% (2017 to 2023).

The automotive consumer of today’s times is more aware and concerned about the ‘value for money’ offering made by the automobile manufacturers. Earlier, automakers would simply focus on the functionality aspect of the vehicle. Over time, the kind of automobile owned by a consumer was equivalent to a status/style statement. This gave rise to the importance of luxury vehicle on a global level.

Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America region (the U.S. and Canada, in particular) is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. The vast landscapes coupled with state of the art road infrastructure makes this region ideal for the ever increasing automotive sales. The Europe region is where the majority of the world’s expensive and high-end car manufacturers have their headquarters. The people residing in this region are known for their keen interest and spending in lavish, high-performance vehicles. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the next automotive hub of the world. With two of the most promising economies (in terms of growth) – India and China – this region is expected to have exponentially increasing automotive sales for a consistent period of time.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Automotive Luxury Vehicles Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

The report for Global Automotive Luxury Vehicle Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

