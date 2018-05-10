Distribution Transformer Global Market Projected To Grow Radiantly By 2023; Asserts MRFR Unleashing Industry Forecast :

Pune, India, May, 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- The demand increased for distribution transformer result in rapid expansions in the industrialization as well as growing renewable sector.

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Limited (India), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (India), Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (India), Bemag Transformer Inc. (Canada), and Bowers Electricals Ltd (U.K.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Distribution Transformer market.

Market Highlights

Rapid residential expansion coupled with favourable inclination towards the integration of a sustainable electrical network will drive the distribution transformer market size. Moreover, the market is driven by various factors such as rise in transmission & distribution infrastructure investments and growth in renewable energy sector. This is mainly because, transformer systems are highly efficient transmission & distribution equipment. However, the growth of the market can be hindered by the due high initial capital cost of transformer and reluctance to replace aging Infrastructure.

Target Audience

Manufacturing Organizations

Distributors & Suppliers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Power sector consultants

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

14 March 2017: ABB launches world’s first digital distribution transformer. Integrated sensing and monitoring technology in ABB’s new TXpert™ transformer will provide intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs and manage the asset more efficiently.

In 2016, Siemens, one of the most innovative suppliers of distribution transformers, signed a contract to supply the Iraqi market with 1,250 distribution transformers. The total order is about €9 million.

9 July, 2015: GE Introduced Next-Generation Transformer which provides customers safer, more environmentally friendly transformer for urban applications.

Distribution Transformer Market – Segments:

Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type : Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground

Segmentation by Phase : Single & Three

Segmentation by Insulation: Oil– immersed and Dry

Segmentation by Power Range: 0–315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

