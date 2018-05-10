NURTURING YOUNG SEEDS INVITE ENTERIES FOR NYS LEADERSHIP LEAGUE 2018

Nurturing Young Seeds (NYS), a venture of Essel Group, has announced the second leg of NYS Leadership League 2018 with ‘social entrepreneurship’ as a theme for this year. NYS Leadership League 2018, in association with Dish TV and Zee Media, is a unique pan-India competition for children, aged 9 to 18 years, to provide life-changing exposure and experience. Children will get once in a lifetime opportunity to work under supervision and guidance of prominent leaders on various challenges.

Registrations are currently open and the last day to submit entries is May 31st, 2018. Last year, the competition saw eminent personalities like Mary Kom (Indian Olympic Boxer) , Sonam Wangchuk (Scientist & Reformist), Subhash Ghai (Director), Baba Ramdev (Yoga Guru), Arun Kapoor(Corporate Mogul), Dr. Vikram Singh(Ex DGP Police) and Ranjana Aggarwal(Entrepreneur) supporting the NYS Leadership League.

Speaking on the initiative, Priti Goel, Founder- NYS Leadership League, said, “Through this platform, we aim to help children think for themselves and rekindle their imagination to follow their dreams. Idea is to inculcate sense of responsibility, powerful imagination and strong communication skills among children and ignite their will power. We are looking forward to parents supporting their children to bring out their best, because every child is a story, yet to be told. ”

NYS mission is to enable every child to know its potential and make them versatile so that they make a difference in the world. It believes in empowering them with skills they need for the future world of Artificial Intelligence.

After its successful first year inception, it has become a part of the MHRD Chintan Shivir to brainstorm on Life Skills Curriculum. Over 1000 of Underprivileged kids were taught, 3000kg of rice and pulses were collected for the flood victims under the mission. 500 cartons were collected with basic amenities such as clothes, shoes, stationery etc. Members of NYS Leadership League touched upon topics like educating the underprivileged, adopting senior citizens and working on entrepreneurial skills.