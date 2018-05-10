Research Report on Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2023

Study on Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by component(software and hardware), by technology(NFC, Magentic strip, OCR and Smart cards) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) over the period of 2017 to 2023.According to report the global automated fare collection (AFC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automated fare collection (AFC) market covers segments such as component and technology. The component segments include software and hardware. On the basis of technology the global automated fare collection (AFC) market is categorized into NFC, Magentic strip, OCR and Smart cards.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automated fare collection (AFC) market such as,Atos, Fare Logistics, LG Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Vix Technology, Trapeze Group, Thales Group, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Sony Corporation, and Siemens.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automated fare collection (AFC) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automated fare collection (AFC) market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global automated fare collection (AFC) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market

4. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Component 2017 – 2023

4.1 Software

4.2 Hardware

5. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

5.1 NFC

5.2 Magentic strip

5.3 OCR

5.4 Smart cards

6. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Component

6.1.2 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Technology

6.1.3 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Component

6.2.2 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Technology

6.2.3 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Component

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Technology

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Component

6.4.2 RoW Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Technology

6.4.3 RoW Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Atos

7.2 Fare Logistics

7.3 LG Corporation

7.4 NXP Semiconductors

7.5 Vix Technology

7.6 Trapeze Group

7.7 Thales Group

7.8 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

7.9 Sony Corporation

7.10 Siemens

