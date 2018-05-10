The Hospice of the Calumet Area Provides Support for the Caregivers of Patients

The nonprofit organization provides experienced support through hospice aides and nurses, allowing caregivers to focus on spending quality time with their loved ones.

[MUNSTER, 10/5/2018] – The Hospice of the Calumet Area does not only care for patients who face life-limiting disease but also to the people who care for them. The nonprofit organization understands the struggles caregivers face once the worries and responsibilities of caregiving overtake their time together.

Serving Caregivers

The Hospice of the Calumet area explains that its support aims to help caregivers become a family again. The organization provides experienced support through hospice aides who assist patients with their daily activities, such as bathing and dressing.

There will also be nurses who will improve knowledge and confidence in caregiving. The nonprofit organization explains that by receiving support, one can focus on being a spouse, a daughter, a son, or a friend to a patient.

Cherishing Life

The support that Hospice of the Calumet provides helps caregivers to focus on appreciating every moment they have with their loved one. One of the goals of Hospice of the Calumet Area is to help patients cherish life, enabling them to recognize that each day is precious.

The helping hand does not end when the patient dies. The Hospice of the Calumet Area provides bereavement support to family and friends for at least a year. The support is open to anyone in its community, whether or not the patient was in the organization’s care.

About the Hospice of the Calumet Area

The Hospice of the Calumet Area is a not-for-profit organization helping individuals and families facing life-threatening illnesses through compassionate care. The organization also extends support to veterans through the Hospice-Veteran Partnership. It also has bereavement programs for children, teens, and adults through Healing Hearts. The nonprofit organization offers companionship, help with tasks, and referrals to community sources through its Transitions™ program. Community donations fund the program allowing the Hospice of the Calumet Area to deliver it at no cost.

