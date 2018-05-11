Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Study on Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by product type(finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), multibody dynamics, optimization & simulation), end use (automotive, defence & aerospace, electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global CAE market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global CAE market covers segments such as product type, and end use. The product type segments include finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), multibody dynamics, optimization & simulation. On the basis of end use the global CAE market is categorized into automotive, defence & aerospace, electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, the European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global CAE market such as, Altair Engineering, Bentley Systems, Inc., ESI Group, Mentor Graphics Corporation, MSC Software Corporation, Exa Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Inc., Siemens AG, and ANSYS, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global CAE market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of CAE market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the compression therapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the CAE market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global CAE Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global CAE Market

4. Global CAE Market by Product Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

4.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

4.3 Multibody dynamics

4.4 Optimization & simulation

5. Global CAE Market by End Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Defense & aerospace

5.3 Electronics

5.4 Medical devices

5.5 Industrial equipment

6. Global CAE Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America CAE Market by Product Type

6.1.2 North America CAE Market by End Use

6.1.3 North America CAE Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe CAE Market by Product Type

6.2.2 Europe CAE Market by End Use

6.2.3 Europe CAE Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific CAE Market by Product Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific CAE Market by End Use

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific CAE Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW CAE Market by Product Type

6.4.2 RoW CAE Market by End Use

6.4.3 RoW CAE Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Altair Engineering

7.2 Bentley Systems, Inc.

7.3 ESI Group

7.4 Mentor Graphics Corporation

7.5 MSC Software Corporation

7.6 Exa Corporation

7.7 Dassault Systemes

7.8 Autodesk, Inc.

7.9 Siemens AG

7.10 ANSYS, Inc.

