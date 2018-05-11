Fitness Tracker Market to reach a market size of $55.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Fitness Tracker Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fitness Tracker Market size is expected to reach $55.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Smartwatch Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fitness Bands Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Fitness Tracker Market

Fitness Tracker Market Size

The Android market holds the largest market share in Global Fitness Trackers Market by Compatibility Mode in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The iOS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Online Mode market holds the largest market share in Global Fitness Trackers Market by Sales Channel in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Offline Mode market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Coloured Display market holds the largest market share in Global Fitness Trackers Market by Display Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Monochrome Display market would garner market size of $23,756.8 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fitness Tracker Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Adidas AG, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Jawbone, Xiaomi Inc., Lumo Bodytech Inc., Moov Inc., Nike, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Global Fitness Tracker Market Size Segmentation

By Device Type

Smartwatch

Fitness Bands

Others

By Compatibility Mode

Android

iOS

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline Mode

Online Mode

By Display Type

Monochrome Display

Coloured Display

By Geography

North America Fitness Tracker Market

US Fitness Tracker Market

Canada Fitness Tracker Market

Mexico Fitness Tracker Market

Rest of Global Fitness Tracker Market

Europe Fitness Tracker Market

Germany Fitness Tracker Market

UK Fitness Tracker Market

France Fitness Tracker Market

Russia Fitness Tracker Market

Spain Fitness Tracker Market

Italy Fitness Tracker Market

Rest of Europe Fitness Tracker Market

Asia Pacific Fitness Tracker Market

China Fitness Tracker Market

Japan Fitness Tracker Market

India Fitness Tracker Market

South Korea Fitness Tracker Market

Singapore Fitness Tracker Market

Malaysia Fitness Tracker Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Fitness Tracker Market

LAMEA Fitness Tracker Market

Brazil Fitness Tracker Market

Argentina Fitness Tracker Market

UAE Fitness Tracker Market

Saudi Arabia Fitness Tracker Market

South Africa Fitness Tracker Market

Nigeria Fitness Tracker Market

Rest of LAMEA Fitness Tracker Market

Companies Profiled

Adidas AG

Apple Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Jawbone

Xiaomi Inc.

Lumo Bodytech Inc.

Moov Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

