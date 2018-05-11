Global Bioplastic Packaging Market 2018 Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trends

The Global Bioplastic Packaging Market to reach USD 34.24 billion by 2024, driven by the rising consumer demand for resource efficient and eco-friendly products. Europe was the largest market accounting for 32.7% of the volume share in 2016 due to supporting regulations coupled with consumer awareness regarding the conservation of the environment. North America and Asia Pacific followed suit, where the regions together are expected to contribute USD 3.26 billion by 2024.

Keeping these driving factors in mind, companies are ramping up their production capacity as well as foraying into R&D of application of new biopolymers into mainstream applications. For instance, in October 2016, BASF and Avantium entered into a joint venture to form Synvina JV, which will manufacture and market FDCA and PEF. Synvina JV has a production capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year for FDCA and PEF.

Moreover, companies are focusing on R&D to expand the utilization of different raw materials such as PBS, PLA, and PBAT in various mainstream packaging applications. For instance, in April 2017, UK-based Biome Bioplastics developed a fully compostable and recyclable coffee cup made entirely from bioplastic materials. These factors together are expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the bioplastic packaging market over the next seven years.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/acetone-market

PET dominated the global market contributing to USD 1.84 billion in 2016. The polymer was extensively used in rigid packaging on account of its high durability, transparency, and ease of moldability. Initiatives undertaken by companies such as Coca-Cola, P&G, and Heinz to use bio-based materials for packing beverages, sauces & spreads and cosmetics is expected to bolster the growth of the rigid packaging market.

Increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions on account of several benefits including size and weight particularly in food applications coupled with rising demand for biodegradable films is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. The segment is expected to grow at a volume CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2024.

Food packaging accounted for 9% of the overall market share in 2016 and is likely to witness above average growth as a result of rising consumer requirement for eco-friendly packaging. Aesthetic attributes such as transparency, size, weight and presentation are expected to drive the growth of the segment over the projected period.

The growth of the global bioplastic packaging industry driven primarily by consumer demand is also likely to be favored by the implementation of stringent regulations for its synthetic counterparts. Despite the fall in crude oil prices, companies such as BASF, Arkema Dow, Solvay, and Braskem are continuing production at their facilities and focusing on R&D. These factors are likely to result in a tremendous growth of the global bioplastic packaging market growing at a revenue CAGR of 28.3% over the next seven years.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/renewable-chemicals-industry

About Us:

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact Us:

Ryan Shaw

Hexa Research

Felton Office Plaza

6265 Highway 9

Felton, California 95018

United States

Phone: +1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Website – https://www.hexaresearch.com