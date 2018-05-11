Global Endocrine Disorders Testing Market US$ 12.2 Billion by 2023

The global endocrine disorders testing market expected to reach US$ 12.2 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 7.7% over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to increasing incidences of endocrine disorders and rising geriatric population worldwide. The major driving factors of endocrine laboratory testing market includes increasing health care awareness rise of endocrine disorders such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, and infertility, and advancement of the technology.

The endocrine system uses a variety of hormones to regulate many different functions in the body such as growth, metabolism, and reproduction. Endocrine disorders can result in hormone overproduction (hyperfunction) or underproduction (hypofunction) or dysfunction because of the feedback mechanisms involved in the endocrine system. Every gland of the endocrine system such as pineal, pituitary, and thyroid and secretory organs such as hypothalamus and pancreas, releases specific hormones into bloodstream to regulate the body functioning. Some hormones (cortisol, follicle-stimulating hormone, luteinizing hormone) have a daily or monthly pattern of release. Other hormones are generally present in very small quantities in the blood and are released in specific situations, such as the release of epinephrine (adrenaline) from the adrenal glands in response to stress. The endocrine disorder tests help in detecting the deviations in the secretion of the hormones to understand the disorders like infertility, menopause, thyroid dysfunction. Although, there are many different types of endocrine disorders, diabetes is the most common endocrine disorder diagnosed in the U.S. There are many diagnostic tests including radiologic evaluations and biochemical procedures for measuring circulating hormones to determine problems in the endocrine system. Maximum number of diagnostic tests are performed in commercial laboratories followed by hospital settings.

Browse Endocrine Disorders Testing Market by Test Type (Cortisol Test, Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate Test, Estradiol Test, Follicle Stimulating Hormone Test, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test, Insulin Test, Luteinizing Hormone Test, Progesterone Test, Prolactin Test, Testosterone Test, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Test, Others – Gastrin, Thymosin, Secretin), Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay Technologies, Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies, Sensor Technologies, Clinical Chemistry Technologies, Other Technologies), End Users (Hospitals, Commercial Laboratories, Ambulatory Care Centers, Home-based Tests, Physician Offices, Others) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global endocrine disorders testing market report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global endocrine disorders testing market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), and Rest of the World. The global endocrine disorders testing market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market. Major players operating in the global endocrine disorders testing market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, AB Sciex Pte. Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Biomedical Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), Sysmex Corporation., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

1. Test Type

1.1. Cortisol Test

1.2. Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS) Test

1.3. Estradiol (E2) Test

1.4. Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

1.5. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Test

1.6. Insulin Test

1.7. Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

1.8. Progesterone (P4) Test

1.9. Prolactin Test

1.10. Testosterone Test

1.11. Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

1.12. Others (Gastrin, Thymosin, Secretin, etc.)

2. Technology

2.1. Clinical Chemistry Technologies

2.2. Immunoassay Technologies

2.3. Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

2.4. Sensor Technologies

2.5. Tandem Mass Spectrometry

2.6. Other Technologies

3. End Users

3.1. Ambulatory Care Centers

3.2. Commercial Laboratories

3.3. Home-based Tests

3.4. Hospitals

3.5. Physician Offices

3.6. Others

4. Geography (Region, Country)

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.3. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

4.5. Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa)

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Abbott Laboratories

5.2. AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

5.3. Agilent Technologies

5.4. Biomedical Diagnostics

5.5. bioMerieux SA

5.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.7. DiaSorin S.p.A.

5.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5.9. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

5.10. Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

5.11. Quest Diagnostics

5.12. Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

5.13. Sysmex Corporation.

5.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

