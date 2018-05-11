Global Interventional Cardiology Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2023

Diagnostic interventional cardiology includes coronary angiogram to determine any blockage to arteries and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) to evaluate a heart’s arteries. Minimally-invasive heart surgery and treatment consists of cardiac catheterization to diagnose or treat certain heart conditions, angioplasty and stent placement (percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI) to restore healthy blood flow to the heart, carotid angioplasty and stenting (CAS) to open narrowed or blocked carotid arteries, angioplasty and stent placement to open narrowed or blocked peripheral arteries, rotational atherectomy to remove calcified lesions from arteries, percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty to open a narrowed or blocked heart valve, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR/TAVI) to replace an aortic valve, also as an alternative to open-heart surgery for high-risk patients, and adult heart structural procedures to treat congenital heart defects such as aortic valve stenosis, atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, or pulmonary valve stenosis and other adult congenital heart defects.

Browse Interventional Cardiology Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market by Diagnostic Devices (Coronary Angiography, Intravascular Ultrasound, Guidewire-Based Physiologic, Intravascular Stenosis Assessment, Optical Coherence Tomography, Intracardiac Echocardiography), Therapeutic Devices Type (Coronary Stent Systems, Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Devices, Coronary Atherectomy Systems – Laser Atherectomy Systems, Mechanical Atherectomy Systems, ¬Transcatheter Septal Defect Repair Devices, ¬Coronary Thrombectomy Systems) and Forecast 2015-2023

The global interventional cardiology diagnostic and therapeutic devices market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), procedure volumes, market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global interventional cardiology diagnostic and therapeutic devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global interventional cardiology diagnostic and therapeutic devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global interventional cardiology diagnostic and therapeutic devices market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BVM Medical Ltd., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Getinge Group, iVascular, Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation/ Cardinal Health, Inc.), Kyoto Medical Planning Corporation Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology, Medtronic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Smiths Medical, Spectranetics Corp., Terumo Corporation, Vascular Solutions, Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates.

3. Diagnostic Devices

3.1. Coronary Angiography

3.2. Intravascular Ultrasound

3.3. Guidewire-Based Physiologic

3.4. Intravascular Stenosis Assessment

3.5. Optical Coherence Tomography

3.6. Intracardiac Echocardiography

4. Therapeutic Devices

4.1. Coronary Stent Systems

4.2. Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Devices

4.3. Coronary Atherectomy Systems

4.3.1. Laser Atherectomy Systems

4.3.2. Mechanical Atherectomy Systems

4.4. ¬Transcatheter Septal Defect Repair Devices

4.5. ¬Coronary Thrombectomy Systems

5. Geography

5.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

5.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

5.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

5.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

5.5. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

6.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3. Bayer AG

6.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

6.5. BVM Medical Ltd.

6.6. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

6.7. Cook Medical, Inc.

6.8. C.R. Bard, Inc.

6.9. Edwards Lifesciences

6.10. Getinge Group

6.11. iVascular

6.12. Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation/ Cardinal Health, Inc.)

6.13. Kyoto Medical Planning Corporation Ltd.

6.14. Lepu Medical Technology

6.15. Medtronic, Inc.

6.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

6.17. Siemens AG

6.18. Smiths Medical

6.19. Spectranetics Corp.

6.20. Terumo Corporation

6.21. Vascular Solutions, Inc.

6.22. W. L. Gore & Associates

