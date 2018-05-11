Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market US$ 23.2 Billion by 2023

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market to reach US$ 23.2 billion by 2023, steadily growing at CAGR 0.7% during forecast period, mainly due to large number of both existing therapeutics and

new entrants.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most widespread disabling neurological condition of young adults around the world. MS is more common among people in Europe, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and sections of Australia and less common among people in Asia and the tropics. The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation estimates that more than 400,000 people in the United States and about 2.5 million people around the world have MS. Although, an increasing number of people are being diagnosed with MS, there is increased awareness of MS and better diagnostic tools, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), for diagnosing the disease. MS is also an expensive disease to treat. direct and indirect healthcare costs range from $8,528 to $54,244 per patient per year in the United States.

Treatment for MS depends on the specific symptoms and may include: treating relapses of MS symptoms (with steroid medication), treating specific MS symptoms, and treatment to reduce the number of relapses (disease-modifying therapies). Treatment options for relapsing-remitting MS include: Beta interferons are among the most commonly prescribed medications to treat MS and can reduce the frequency and severity of relapses. Glatiramer acetate (Copaxone) may help block your immune system’s attack on myelin. Dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera) can reduce relapses. Fingolimod (Gilenya) and Teriflunomide (Aubagio) oral medications reduces relapse rate. Natalizumab (Tysabri) blocks the movement of potentially damaging immune cells from your bloodstream to your brain and spinal cord. Alemtuzumab (Lemtrada) drug helps reduce relapses of MS by targeting a protein on the surface of immune cells and depleting white blood cells. In the past few years’ considerable improvements to slow MS disease progression has been made, as drugs such as fingolimod, dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera), alemtuzumab (Lemtrada) and ocrelizumab have been launched. Currently, multiple sclerosis drugs in active development (clinical phase II and III pipeline) includes ARGX-113, GNbAC1, IB-MS, Imilecleucel-T, M2951, MIS416, Ofatumumab, Opicinumab, Ozanimod, Ponesimod, Siponimod, and Ublituximab.

Browse Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Brand) – Alemtuzumab (Lemtrada), Dimethyl Fumarate (Tecifidera), Gilneya (Fingolimod), Glatiramer Acetate (Copaxone), Interferon-β1a (Avonex), Interferon-β1a (Rebif), Interferon-β1b (Betaseron/Extavia), Natalizumab (Tysabri), Peginterferon-β1a (Plegridy), Teriflunomide (Aubagio), Clinical Pipeline (Phase III) – Daclizumab (Zinbryta), Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus), Ozanimod (RPC-1063) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global multiple sclerosis treatment market report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global multiple sclerosis treatment market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global multiple sclerosis treatment market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market. Major players operating in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market and included in this report are Actelion, arGEN-x, Bayer Healthcare, Biogen Idec, Celgene, GeNeuro, Innate Immunotherapeutics, InnoBioscience, Merck, Novartis, Opexa Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and TG Therapeutics.

1. Drug Class (Brand)

1.1. Alemtuzumab (Lemtrada)

1.2. Dimethyl Fumarate (Tecifidera)

1.3. Gilneya (Fingolimod)

1.4. Glatiramer Acetate (Copaxone)

1.5. Interferon-β1a (Avonex)

1.6. Interferon-β1a (Rebif)

1.7. Interferon-β1b (Betaseron/Extavia)

1.8. Natalizumab (Tysabri)

1.9. Peginterferon-β1a (Plegridy)

1.10. Teriflunomide (Aubagio)

2. Clinical Pipeline (Phase III)

2.1. Daclizumab (Zinbryta)

2.2. Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)

2.3. Ozanimod (RPC-1063)

3. Geography (Region, Country)

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.3. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

3.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Actelion

4.2. arGEN-x

4.3. Bayer Healthcare

4.4. Biogen Idec

4.5. Celgene

4.6. GeNeuro

4.7. Innate Immunotherapeutics

4.8. InnoBioscience

4.9. Merck

4.10. Novartis

4.11. Opexa Therapeutics

4.12. Pfizer

4.13. Sanofi-Aventis

4.14. Teva Pharmaceuticals

4.15. TG Therapeutics

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/multiple-sclerosis-treatment-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com